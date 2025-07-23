New TSA Screening Rule Starting This Week Is a Game-Changer for Passengers with Connecting Flights

The Transportation Security Administration is making major changes this month that ought to make travelling much more efficient. The agency announced how they are implementing the One Stop Security program that will allow a group of passengers to forego re-screening. Here’s everything you need to know about the new changes.

The newly implemented program will greatly help passengers flying into the U.S. on international flights with connecting flights. The program will let these passengers skip the TSA rescreening. Skipping long security checks will make the passengers experience hassle free and efficient.

American Airlines has already welcomed the program for flyers travelling from London Heathrow Airport to connecting flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The passengers on this route will now be able to clear U.S. Customs at the arrival gate.

Adam Stahl, who serves as the TSA Deputy Administrator, spoke positively about the new program. “It really is a commonsense security approach for us to streamline security from abroad to the United States,” he told Fox Digital News. He went on to note how the program “piggybacks” on Trump’s “golden age of travel.”

The Deputy Administrator noted how the TSA is still monitoring the program to see how it changes the “turn time of the airport.” He also noted that the connecting time will see a drastic reduction, with security seeing “no impacts.” The credit can be given to the TSA’s “rigorous threat screening and monitoring.”

Under President Trump, TSA is rolling out One Stop Security—faster checkpoints, no shoe removal, and smarter screening. Welcome to the Golden Age of Travel!✈️ pic.twitter.com/0DFYx3jYW8 — GOP (@GOP) July 23, 2025

Stahl also predicted the airline checkpoint process to become fully automated in the next three years. He shared how the TSA is looking forward to a fully automated “frictionless process” that will ensure that the process becomes as “seamless as possible.”

He revealed that the TSA is doing whatever they can to make the vision come true. Stahl shared that the Secretary of Homeland Security is playing a major role in the transition. Kristi Noem is “going to do everything we can to bring in side-by-side partners, the private sector, public sector, airlines, airports, and other stakeholders.”

Big news for international travelers! ✈️ One Stop Security (OSS) has launched at #DFW Airport, a global first for #AmericanAirlines! Arriving from #LondonHeathrow (flight AA51) and connecting domestically? Now you can skip CBP, baggage claim, recheck-in, AND TSA! #TravelSmart pic.twitter.com/HSqkf4Zyeu — Indian Eagle (@indianeagle) July 22, 2025

So what really is the One Stop Security program, and how is it bringing a change? The program allows passengers to board their connecting flights without having to go through the tedious process of collecting their bags and getting them rechecked again. The program also lets these passengers forego the TSA security lines.

The checked bags are transferred to the passengers’ connecting flights. American Airlines, the only airline to adapt the program, has advocated for it. “One Stop Security is one of the most forward-thinking enhancements we can bring to international travel,” a spokesperson for the airline said.