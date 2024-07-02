Biden's Top Donor Blame His Three Close Aides For the Disastrous Debate: "They Need to Go Today"

President Joe Biden's worrisome performance at the first presidential debate in Atlanta has put the Democrats and his top donors in a muddle. The blame game in the Biden-Harris camp has begun and fingers are being pointed at various close aides.

As per The Daily Mail, three of the president's closest advisors, according to prominent donor John Morgan, the founding partner of the legal firm Morgan and Morgan, have come under fire for the POTUS' disastrous show. Anita Dunn, a key adviser in the White House, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, and Bob Bauer, the husband of Dunn, Biden's lawyer, were among the people who Morgan named out as "grifters."

Biden has for too long been fooled by the value of Anita Dunn and her husband. They need to go… TODAY



The grifting is gross. It was political malpractice.



Cc/ @JoeNBC @maggieNYT @Messina2012 @katierogers — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 30, 2024

"Biden has for too long been fooled by the value of Anita Dunn and her husband. They need to go… Today the grifting is gross. It was political malpractice," he tweeted hours after the debate. Calling the debate format a 'political game' in favor of former president Donald Trump he continued."@jonkarl is on to something. @JoeBiden’s advisers failed him. The format was a disaster for him and a plus for Trump. He over-practiced and was drained… who wouldn’t be."

While speaking with The NYTimes, Morgan did not hold back, "It would be like if you took a prizefighter who was going to have a title fight and put him in a sauna for 15 hours then said, 'Go fight," he said. "I believe that the debate is solely on Ron Klain, Bob Bauer, and Anita Dunn."

According to reports, Biden's family was also upset with the group, questioning what had transpired at the debate practice sessions where Bauer had been Trump's stand-in. When it came to Biden's preparations, Klain was questioned about why they 'overloaded' him with statistics and let him appear 'pale' at the event.

"The Bidens know he didn’t have the best first debate," a source close said. "Is he the best person to be president, now and for the next four years? 100% yes. She’s his wife of 47 years; she is his biggest supporter, biggest champion, and biggest believer," the source added while stating that Jill Biden is standing in the way of Joe 'stepping down' from the presidential race.

Rumor is she came up with the term #Bidenomics which was a disaster. The economy is not good for 80% of America.



If political malpractice was possible Biden has a case.



And does she work for Knickerbocker or for the President? Nobody knows. https://t.co/4iuEgxoIm9 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 29, 2024

Morgan further tweeted, "Anita Dunn and her husband need to be banished from Biden world. These two grifters have grifted long enough. She negotiated the format which was tailor-made for Trump… made him seem sane."

He further added, "Rumor is she came up with the term #Bidenomics which was a disaster. The economy is not good for 80% of America. If political malpractice was possible Biden has a case. And does she work for Knickerbocker or for the President? Nobody knows."

A recent poll indicates 72% of Americans do not believe Biden is capable of serving another term in office. Compared to a similar poll conducted earlier in June, before the debate, this is a 7% gain.