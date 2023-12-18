Former President Donald Trump's comments about immigrants 'poisoning' the blood of America have fuelled passionate discourse about employing Nazi-like rhetoric. The White House and President Joe Biden's campaign have strongly denounced his divisive comments, saying he's trying to 'tear Americans apart with hate and cruelty.' “Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” Andrew Bates, the White House Deputy Press Secretary said while slamming Trump on December 17, per POLITICO. “It’s the opposite of everything we stand for as Americans.”

Earlier, during a rally in New Hampshire, Trump escalated his already divisive remarks against immigration. "When they let, I think the real number is 15, 16 million people, into our country, when they do that, we got a lot of work to do," Trump told the rally in Durham, New Hampshire, without giving evidence for the numbers. “They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” the former President said. “They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world, they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia.”

In his speech, Trump also complimented Kim Jong Un, the dictator of North Korea, and Viktor Orbán, the autocratic Prime Minister of Hungary, per NBC News. The White House statement comes a day after the Biden campaign attacked Trump as well, drawing comparisons between Adolf Hitler and his harsh remarks.

Claiming that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of the country" is the literal language of Hitler's Mein Kampf. Trump and his allies are openly embracing fascism, and it's time for the media to stop being scared to use that word. https://t.co/rWFr1HpgtQ — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 16, 2023

Ammar Moussa, the spokesperson for the 2024 re-election campaign of Biden-Harris, slammed Trump, saying he's echoing dictators and Nazis. “Tonight, Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy,” Moussa said on December 16 evening.

The White House is firing back after Donald Trump said migrants are “poisoning the blood” of the country.



The statements echo “the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists,” ⁦a White House aide⁩ said. https://t.co/Jc3kp6M1I2 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 17, 2023

In response to criticism of his comments on being a dictator 'on day one' of a prospective future government, Trump attempted to portray Biden as an authoritarian. “Even Vladimir Putin... says that Biden’s, and this is a quote, politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Trump said.

Chris Christie to CNN on Trump's anti-immigrant comments: "He's disgusting. And what he's doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world. And he's dog-whistling to blame it on people from… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 17, 2023

In the past, Trump has called his political rivals 'vermin,' evoking analogies to the degrading terminology employed by autocrats and authoritarians like Hitler, per Reuters. At a previous rally, also in New Hampshire, after repeating his usual unfactual claim about 'winning' the 2020 elections, Trump said to the crowd that he would "root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections."

