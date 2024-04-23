Biden’s Camp Mocks Trump and His Associates in a Harsh Memo, Calling Trump ‘Sleepy Don'

President Joe Biden's reelection team didn't miss a beat in playfully poking fun at former President, Donald Trump, amidst his ongoing trial. They nicknamed Trump 'Sleepy Don' in a campaign memo that mocked not just him but also the 'small-time thugs' in his circle, according to Mediaite. During Trump's hush money trial, the business mogul dozed off in court multiple times. The irony wasn't lost on anyone since Trump had earlier labeled Biden as 'Sleepy Joe'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Curtis Means

The memo released last Friday, titled, “Verdict’s In: Sleepy Don Has a Nightmare Week,” didn't hold back in slamming Trump and highlighted his difference in policies from Biden. Additionally, it cleverly showcased the New York Times' summary of the week's events. It stated, “American voters absorbed their first view of an extraordinary split-screen campaign this week, with President Biden sprinting across one of the country’s top battleground states and former President Donald J. Trump sitting — and appearing to snooze — in a New York courtroom.” The Biden camp quipped, "Their words. Not ours."

Biden Camp Trolls 'Sleepy Don' Trump And His 'Small-Time Thugs' In Blistering Memo https://t.co/XvBoaRHfXj — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 22, 2024

The memo dissected Trump's week in detail, "Trump was off the trial trail but his problems remained very much on them. Again, wasn’t campaigning. Got some shut-eye. Continued to lag behind his own fundraising numbers from 2020. Began trying to charge down-ballot candidates for using his “name, image, and likeness' in fundraising. Sold out the American people to Big Oil and Gas barons as he railed against wind energy."

The memo pointed out that Trump's endorsement and support of state abortion bans were backfiring on him in Arizona. This was made worse by MAGA Republicans blocking an attempt to repeal an 1864 abortion ban, causing a clear boomerang effect. The memo didn't stop there, instead, it offered up a statement from Spokesperson James Singer that summed up another rough week for Trump. Singer had said, “The verdict is in, Donald Trump and his campaign’s self-inflicted wounds are not paying off. Their strategy of not campaigning, wasting money, acting like small-time thugs, and pushing their extreme agenda is driving away voters."

“At the Biden campaign, our eyes are wide awake: Voters want an economy that works for them– not billionaires, their rights protected instead of ripped away, and a president focused on solving their problems instead of being consumed by their own," he added. As reported by Forbes, Trump seemed to drift off during his criminal hush money trial in New York on Friday. This incident occurred just days after he appeared to nod off during jury selection. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump had fallen asleep on the first day of his criminal trial. She claimed that she saw, “his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.”