Biden Takes Thinly-Veiled Swipe At Trump Saying US Will Not Surrender to "Bullies" and "Dictators"

President Joe Biden took a barely disguised swipe at his political rival Donald Trump by calling out the "bullies" and "dictators" at the D-Day event at Normandy.

The POTUS spoke to American veterans and discussed topics like the current and ongoing struggle in Ukraine the war against the Nazis that the Allies defeated 80 years ago, and a threat to democracy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The 81-year-old addressed the crowd at the American cemetery at Normandy, "To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable," per Daily Mail. "Were we to do that, it means we would be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches. We're living at a time when democracy is more risk across the world than a point since the end of World War II since these beaches were stormed in 1944."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

He continued, "Now we have to ask ourselves, will we stand against tyranny, against evil, against crushing brutality of the iron fist? Will we stand for freedom, will we demand democracy, will we stand together? My answer is yes and only can be yes," urging people to "save" democracy and (in)directly not support the Republican front-runner in the upcoming 2024 elections.

To surrender to bullies or to bow down to dictators is simply unthinkable.



To do that means forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches in Normandy.



Make no mistake, we will not bow down.



And we will not forget. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2024

The Democrat is likely to have a re-match with Trump in November. Both politicians are rallying across the United States to promote their agendas and campaigning to win the most votes.

Although the 77-year-old is now a convicted felon after the Hush Money verdict, he's still leading Biden in many states, and his supporters are roaring louder than ever before.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Meanwhile, Biden asserted his allies to support Ukraine, adding, that "autocrats of the world are watching closely to see what happens." He noted, "Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today. We will not walk away. Democracy has never [been] guaranteed - every generation must preserve it, defend it, and fight for it - that's the test of the ages."

The men who fought here in Normandy became heroes not because they were the strongest, or toughest, or fiercest – although many were.



But because they were given an audacious mission, knowing they could die, and they did it anyway.



They knew, beyond any doubt that there are… pic.twitter.com/aRNBS3TlLv — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2024

He also talked to the World War II veterans and thanked each of them directly for their selfless service. "The men who fought here became heroes not because they are the strongest or toughest job or fiercest - although they were - but because they're given a dangerous mission, knowing every one of them knew the probability of dying was real, but they did it anyway, they knew beyond any doubt there are things that are worth fighting and dying for: Freedom is worth it. America is worth. The world is worth it."

"Trump hates Ukraine," claimed Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman who once served as a fixer in Ukraine for Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani who later turned against Trump. "He and people around him believe that Ukraine was the cause of all Trump's problems," as per Politico.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said Trump would not fund Ukraine's fight against Russia if re-elected as president in 2024, "He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end," per BBC. "It is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own feet. If the Americans don't give money and weapons, along with the Europeans, then the war is over."