Biden Refused Cognitive Evaluation and Spoke Only Gibberish During This Crucial Interview

At a pivotal point in his political career, President Joe Biden failed once more. Having already experienced tremendous backlash for his appalling performance in the first presidential debate, Biden sat down for a 22-minute exclusive with Democratic supporter Geroge Stephanopoulos to explain why he is 'fit' for a second term at the White House. However, when pressed to explain his car wreck of a debate performance against former president Donald Trump, Biden gave a 107-word flood of gibberish instead of displaying keen cognitive skills, as reported by The Daily Mail.

This ABC interview was supposed to shut down talk of Biden’s decline



He immediately says he doesn’t remember if he watched the debate



He’s cooked pic.twitter.com/TsELNFUkdP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 5, 2024

"Yeah, look," he said, occasionally pausing. "The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault, mine. Nobody's fault but mine." "I - I prepared what I usually would do sittin' down as I did come back with foreign leaders or National Security Council for explicit detail. And I realized - partway through that, you know, all - I get quoted the New York Times had me down, ten points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is, what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times," he said recalling.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ABC

"I couldn't - I mean, the way the debate ran, not - my fault, nobody else's fault, no one else's fault," he added. Biden's entire reelection campaign collapsed because of his terrible debate performance, which he attributed to "exhaustion" and being "sick" during his crucial dialogue with ABC's Stephanopoulos. "Did you ever watch the debate afterward?" the political commentator asked Biden.

ABC asked President Biden FOUR TIMES if he would commit to taking a cognitive test.



FOUR TIMES he deflected.



Why?



It seems to be the simplest way to answer a question of mental acuity. @RonnyJacksonTX @DrMarcSiegel @FoxNews ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tL2ZdiiyJb — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 6, 2024

The POTUS looked confused when he answered in the negative, "I don't think I did, no," he replied. Biden called the debate a 'bad episode.' Stephanopoulos then quoted Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi who had asked "Is this an episode or is this a condition." "No indication of any serious condition," Biden said. "I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and - and a bad night."

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden tells @GStephanopoulos the debate was “a bad episode,” adding that he was “feeling terrible” after a busy month.



The full exclusive interview airs at 8/7c on ABC.https://t.co/hlL4FaVp80 pic.twitter.com/unJF13rrQ7 — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2024

According to The Guardian, refused cognitive evaluation saying, “I get a full neurological test every day,” Biden said, “I’ve had a full physical.” When asked if he had taken specific cognitive tests or an examination by a neurologist, Biden said: “No, no one said I had to … They said I’m good.” “I have medical doctors trailing me everywhere I go. I have an ongoing assessment of what I’m doing. They don’t hesitate to tell me if something is wrong,” he said. When asked if he disagreed that he had made more mistakes recently, he responded: “Can I run the 110 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape.” When asked if he was becoming “more frail” at 81, he said: “No. Come keep my schedule.”

Biden in new ABC interview with Stephanopoulos: “I have a cognitive test every single day... Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”



Yeah, and you FAIL every single day. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4qfikK7orI — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) July 6, 2024

Biden once again assured the viewers that he is not planning on dropping out of the race, “Look, I mean, If the Lord almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I might get out of the race – the Lord almighty’s not coming down.” Meanwhile, he refused to entertain questions regarding his party 'searching for options', “I’m not going to answer that question. It’s not going to happen,” Biden said.