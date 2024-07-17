Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Censori Subtly Extends Support to Sister After LA Outfit Backlash

Bianca Censori's sister Angelina Censori has lent her support to the 29-year-old after her latest outfit outrage in LA. The former donned a bikini top leaving little to imagination as she walked around casually with her husband Kanye West. Angelina shared a photo of her sister on her Instagram Story showing the architect-turned-model walking with a straight face holding her phone according to The US Sun.

The status came after a strong backlash that Bianca faced online and by onlookers. The support lent by Angelina was subtle as she posted no caption. It is to be noted that Angelina does not post her sister quite often and the status came after speculations around LA restaurateurs threatening to ban the couple for appearing in outrageous outfits. Often regarded as the doppelganger of her sister, Angelina sometimes styles herself like her sister on her Instagram handle. However, her wardrobe is nowhere close to the revealing ensembles of Bianca.

Very recently, Bianca and West faced harsh criticism for the choice of the ensemble in LA. The pair arrived at Bludso's BBQ followed by a movie date in Century City, California. Bianca turned several heads as roamed in nude shorts with a barely-there top accessorized with a baseball cap and clear heels. Netizens took to the internet and trolled the model. User @SeniorWinki wrote, "Someone should tell her not to use Hot water to wash.. things shrink!" Another user @WayneReardon chimed in saying, "She always looks like a hostage." User @mulvennab wrote, "Can you imagine having to eat next to these 2 clowns?" While @EgyptianMomma trolled Bianca by commenting, "For real. This bikini is for a 2-year-old. Might as well wear pasties," on a post by TMZ on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the controversial pair walking into an LA outlet.

Among her other controversial looks, Bianca took a break from a regular top and appeared by taping her chest with bandage tapes in Paris Fashion Week in June 2024. She also posed with her designer Gadir Rajab the same night with loose pink dyed hair as reported by Daily Mail. Many questioned why no legal action has yet not taken place against Bianca. Speculations around legal actions abounded when she was on a vacation in Italy, and Dubai, however, none were confirmed. PR guru Mark Borkowski commented on the strategy applied by the couple.

According to Daily Mail, he shared, "Just when you think everything is all over, there is a moment in time when Kim Kardashian changes the color of her hair and his muse, his Venus de Milo, is paraded with pink hair in Paris going to dinner. This is a statement and Kanye West sees the media as his canvas and sees this as an opportunity to paint his picture." Explaining, he said, "Bianca is his artwork and his muse and the person he influences to create a statement. I think this is a well-sculptured PR stunt but artists create art and this is what Kanye West is doing."