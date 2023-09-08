Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian for Stealing Bianca Censori’s Style: “Kim Clearly Misses Kanye’s Attention”

Kim Kardashian is being accused of stealing ex-Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori's fashion sense. In a new 'thirst trap' Instagram post, the Hulu star stunned in a risqué bikini. Kim can be seen posing in front of a full-length mirror wearing a tight gold swimsuit. The reality star showcased her toned, curvy figure with the caption, "All that glitters is gold."

However, fans were convinced that the SKIMS founder had copied Censori's now-deleted bikini selfie from 2020. As per the US Sun, fans also discussed the uncanny resemblance Kim's picture had with Bianca's deleted snapshots, in which she can be seen wearing a similar gold bikini from her time in Australia.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Rocks Beyoncé’s Birthday Renaissance World Tour Event in a Crystal Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fans posted the two pictures on Reddit and expressed their opinions. One fan assumed, "Kim can copy her 365 days of the year and still not be as hot as Binaca. I know that stings her." A second fan wrote, "Bianca has the cuter face. Bianca wins this round. Next." A third fan mentioned, "Kim's body looks so weird when compared to a natural one." A fourth fan stated, "Kim clearly misses Kanye's attention and being his muse. Definitely more than a coincidence." A fifth fan praised Censori's style over Kim's, "This side-by-side just makes Kim’s photoshop more obvious. Bianca is hot."

Censori had previously deleted her Instagram profile, per the Daily Mail. An insider had revealed her lifestyle showcased in her pictures back then, "Bianca likes parties – that's why all of the photos show her with friends and in social situations. She only just deactivated her old Instagram account – probably because of her marriage to Kanye."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by MEGA

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable in Her ‘Jarring’ Makeover For AHS

Censori, an architect from Melbourne, tied the knot with West, 45, in a non-binding ceremony at a resort in Utah earlier in January. Meanwhile, the couple have been vacationing extensively in Japan, Italy, and Europe. Recently they were embroiled in an 'act of indecency' while being chauffeured by boat in Venice, Italy. As per Daily Mail, the Venetian boat rental company has banned the couple for a lifetime for their 'exposure scandal'.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company stated to the press, "On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case." The company also added, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr.West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shares a Candid Selfie With Jeff Bezos and His Fiancée Lauren Sánchez

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Censori who had briefly made her Instagram public has once again deleted all her posts after this incident. Kim had filed for divorce from West in February 2021 citing "irreconcilable differences". The exes share four children together - North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4.

More from Inquisitr

This Is Literally Why Beyonce Missed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wedding in 2014

Kim Kardashian Slammed for "Insensitive" Silk Pajama Posts Amid Kourtney & Travis Barker’s "Emergency"