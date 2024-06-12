Bianca Censori's New Makeover in Japan Stuns Onlookers and Fans as She Steps Out with Kanye West

Bianca Censori—famed for her barely-there outfits—almost went unnoticed when she and her husband Kanye West arrived at Japan's Narita International Airport with an entirely different appearance. Censori surprised fans with her new conservative look, creating a social media sensation. The 29-year-old model, normally seen in attention-grabbing and provocative ensembles, was spotted wearing a modest beige flowing maxi dress covering her from neck to floor, per Marca. She finished her conservative outfit with a black hair wrap, while the Heartless rapper wore a similar white garment over a shirt with a black emblem on the chest. Social media users couldn't stop gasping at the look, with many expressing shock.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori arriving in Japan dressed in a rare conservative look. 😊 pic.twitter.com/7BjnQtRivm — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) June 9, 2024

"They were fully covered lol," a user remarked on X, formerly Twitter. "Looking like a chief priest," another user joked. A user expressed shock, saying, "Oh so she can cover up ? Wow." Another user commented, "Wonderful, they overdressed." A user mocked, saying, "Wawu! See how covered she is," along with two laughing emojis. Another user joked, "Can’t be her. She doesn’t dress this normal."

They were fully covered lol — Gracey 🦋 (@Gracebal0) June 10, 2024

"It’s an appropriate color for the mentally ill. A straight jacket would complete the look," a user commented, making fun of the couple. "Looks like bed sheets," a user torched. A user hypothesized, "Maybe her visit home changed a few things...." Another user speculated, "Maybe she’s pregnant sorry." Another user expressed shock, saying, "You know what let me in a moment right now because this is just ridiculous!"

According to photographs acquired by TMZ, the couple arrived at the Florence airport earlier in the day dressed in identical outfits. Censori, 29, and West, 47, arrived in Japan after spending a week in the fashion mecca of Prato, Italy. The pair appeared to have spent most of their vacation to Italy on business, as Censori was spotted coming into a meeting with her husband on June 1 while clutching a notebook of sketches. She left little to the imagination on that occasion, dressed in a white open-sided bikini that barely covered her endowments.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Since marrying West in December 2022, Censori has turned heads with a series of see-through gowns, transparent tights, and increasingly risqué ensembles. Censori's pals told Page Six last month that the Bound 2 rapper treats her like "some dramatic installation of art." When the Australian returned to her own country lately without her husband, she was "back to normal."

Rich people do what they want https://t.co/MUPKMZ4cAY — 🛩 (@peejayoye) June 10, 2024

“It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” the source explained to the outlet, adding that Censori wore a simple sweater dress for dinner with her parents in Melbourne. “When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered,” the source added. “The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect.”