Beyoncé’s Birth Certificate Reveal Has Fans Shocked—Here’s What Her Star Chart Actually Says

Beyoncé is the queen of leaving fans in a frenzy, whether it’s her albums or tour-related news. Recently, she cleverly revealed a shocking detail in her Cowboy Carter art book. The book contains never-before-seen images from the singer’s life. Fans were surprised to see her birth certificate in the art book.

The new update in the birth timings reveals a surprising truth about her birth chart. The astrology world is buzzing, with enthusiasts eager to see what the updated chart has to say.

The book is getting popular for its Western visuals among fans who were quick to spot the singer’s Texas birth certificate. It says she was born on September 4, 1981, at 9:47 p.m. Other details are blurred, but the date and time of birth are visible. These are the exact details one may need to find an individual’s rising and moon sign.

Before Beyoncé shared her birth details, fans considered her a Libra rising. Libra is an air sign, which dictates how the world perceives a person. Libra risings are beautiful and balanced in nature. But, due to the new details, she isn’t a Libra rising. Since the rising sign changes every two hours, even a small alteration may change the whole zodiac profile of a person.

Beyoncé released her birth certificate in the Cowboy Carter Art Book and a 9:47 PM time of birth gives her an anaretic (at 29°) Aries ♈︎ Ascendant in the Taurus ♉︎ or Venus ♀ pāda of the Aśvinī 𐂃 nakṣatra. Horses have been an important theme throughout her entire career. pic.twitter.com/SHr1fFkg6k — ☋ (@quinntyn_) April 17, 2025

As soon as netizens learnt about this hidden detail, they had so many opinions. One of the users commented, “Oh, the astrology girls are going to have a field day with this; they thought she was a Libra Rising this whole time.” Several users commented on how her public persona has always matched her real rising signs, so they are less surprised.

If we assume Beyoncé is ruled by Venus, she has ethereal beauty under Libra, rising and looks like a goddess. She’s also creative, and her music is always bang on. The new time stamp in her birth chart makes her an Aries rising. So her whole chart gets a bit altered. She was born during a Libra stellium, so that does explain the Libra energies. But the new detail also adds up, as she has always had this fire energy related to the Aries rising sign.

beyoncé being an aries rising is SO on brand. she literally said “i’m a martian” in her song apeshit that came out back in 2018. aries is a zodiac sign that’s ruled by mars. she was telling us the whole time. pic.twitter.com/JC39LddngY — ShawtyAstrology🧚🏽✨ (@shawtyastrology) April 18, 2025

Aries are always fearless, bold and have a dominating personality in all corners of life. We all know that is how Beyoncé has been throughout her career. The Texas singer has always been a step ahead when it comes to making music and leaving fans asking for more. She has always taken risks. Even some of her lyrics say she is ruled by Mars. So maybe she was hinting at this all along.

Beyoncé is not just a singer but a true businesswoman who leaves no stone unturned. Many fans are baffled, especially the ones in astrology! As one user on X posted, “Just found out it’s been revealed Beyoncé is an Aries rising.” Whether you believe in astrology or not, all the new details do make sense to us now.