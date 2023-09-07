Here Are 9 Reasons Why Beyonce Has Been a Powerful Advocate for Change Over Three-Decades Of Her Career

Beyoncé's music inspires conversation around race, gender, and politics

Image Source: Getty Images | Larry Busacca

Also Read: A-Listers Who Came to Beyoncé's 2023 Birthday Concert for Her 'Renaissance World Tour'

Since Destiny's Child released No, No, No in 1997, Beyoncé has provided her fans with brilliant music, and it's obvious that her influence isn't going anywhere. She was voted the most important person in the world by Time magazine in 2014, and BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour named her the most influential woman in music in 2018, per Vogue.

Beyoncé has become more politically active in the last ten years of her career, including the writings of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Audre Lorde in her songs. Conversations on race, ethnicity, gender, and politics have been prompted by her vehemently vocal presence in later years.

Here are nine reasons why the mega-star's 23-year career is socially, politically, and culturally significant and how the singer has evolved into a forceful champion for change while drawing praise and criticism.

1. Political and Social Advocacy

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Carries a Rare Sterling Silver Hermes Mini Bag Worth $60k to Beyonce's Concert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

Bey has demonstrated her willingness to engage with social and political concerns. Formation, a song that Beyoncé wrote to celebrate blackness, makes this apparent with lyrics such as, “I like my baby hair, with baby hair and afros / I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils.” The Ferguson demonstrations and Hurricane Katrina were also mentioned in the song's Grammy-winning music video, which also won for Best Music Video.

Also Read: Here’s How Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Stole the Show on Her Mom’s 42nd Birthday

The day following the song's debut, Beyoncé sang it during the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show with dancers wearing Black Panther berets and afros to clearly show her support for the Black Lives Matter cause.

2. Her Inspired Charity Work

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

In the aftermath of social crises and tragedies, Queen Bey has opened her wallet several times. In reaction to Hurricane Katrina, she and fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland founded the Survivor Foundation. Since its founding, $6 million has been contributed to mental health services throughout the pandemic.

Yoncé has also launched a brand-new nonprofit organization called BeyGOOD in her honor, which has helped people worldwide with coronavirus testing and treatment, among other things. Additionally, she is a recipient of two official scholarship programs. Beyoncé received the 2020 BET Humanitarian Award in appreciation of her efforts.

3. Platforming Black Culture and History

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Beyoncé's career has featured a number of tributes to black musicians, writers, intellectuals, and activists. Homecoming has many allusions to historically black colleges and institutions as well as the value of a black-led education. It also makes use of the writings of black feminist authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Audre Lorde, and Maya Angelou.

She uses remixed and altered versions of classic black musicians like Sister Nancy and Frankie Beverly as her backing tracks. This fits with the artist's steady shift to social themes, acknowledging the political nature of black people's contributions to culture and history.

4. She Never Stops Evolving

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

It's simple to overlook the countless changes Beyoncé has undergone while gaining notoriety. The three-decade reign of Queen Bey has seen the diva shine from the days of her first female group, female's Tyme, through the camouflage years of Destiny's Child's Survivor, and up to that Coachella appearance in 2018. Her personality has changed and evolved as she has matured. Her artistic evolution continues to amaze the world. It is inspiring to see how she remains in her roots being a Southern woman while proving herself to be so innovative.

5. A Total Game Changer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Buda Mendes

Beyoncé has profoundly altered the game in several ways throughout the course of her career. When she abruptly dropped her fifth full-length album, Beyoncé, in 2013, she gained notoriety as the album drop concept's creator. The album, which was a celebration of her sexuality, popularized the idea of the "visual album" by pairing each song with a non-linear short video.

The New Yorker writers referred to Beyoncé's Homecoming as a "gesamtkunstwerk," or a "total" artwork, including music, visual art, drama, spectacle, dance, and other genres. No praise is necessary for her album Renaissance, which propelled her to the top of the list of Grammy Awards won.

6. The Most Dedicated Fanbase: Beyhive

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Over the years, the celebrity has amassed a passionately devoted following. The most dedicated group of them chose the moniker "BeyHive" in 2011 and immediately established themselves as a formidable force. They are to blame for the near-impossibility of getting tickets to her performances; in 2016, the Formation tour announcement crashed B's website before selling one million tickets in 48 hours. Super-stans have shown they are a really strong force, especially in the face of opposition. Yoncé's detractors are frequently warned not to rile the "BeyHive."

7. Unmatched Levels of Fame and Fortune

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Beyoncé is one of the most recognizable living musicians on the planet in the significant year of 2020. With an armful of Grammy awards, a couple of multimillion-dollar residences, and a clothing brand to her credit, she is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Her estimated net worth is $400 million.

Of course, the singer has drawn criticism for her attitude towards money with the song Formation having lyrics like "best revenge is your paper," and author and activist Bell Hooks calling the album Lemonade "capitalist money-making at its best" in a highly critical article. Many anti-racist supporters have been left wondering how the star's affluence affects her views as a result.

8. Frequent Criticism From Her Fans

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Beyoncé has received accolades for how she has incorporated blackness into her work, but she has also faced some very legitimate criticism. Some black individuals in the African diaspora have voiced worry about the Black Is King album's potential to inaccurately reflect African culture. A sneak preview's images were referred to as “Wakanda nonsense” by Twitter user @kayechukwu, who also emphasized that Africa is a varied continent with 54 countries. “Beyoncé is a very wonderful artist, but points were made,” they said.

9. Unstoppable Work Ethic

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is now 40 and has three kids while working in the industry for more than 20 years, but is still going strong. She is actually stepping up the ante. Fans received 'Beychella' in 2018; in 2019, they received Homecoming. She played Nala in the Disney Lion King remake that summer, and the movie's music was made available as an album. She has released two new tracks in 2020: the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's Savage and the Juneteenth-released Black Parade, the earnings of which went to BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund. She later released Renaissance and is presently touring the world and captivating audiences.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend Beyoncé Concert, Ex Travis Scott Also Joins In

Kim Kardashian Rocks Beyoncé’s Birthday Renaissance World Tour Event in a Crystal Outfit