This is How Much Beyoncé Charged for Her Halftime Performance at Ravens vs. Texans Game

Pop star Beyoncé proved that age is just a number! The 43-year-old singer dazzled the stage with an electrifying performance during her halftime at the Ravens vs. Texans Christmas game on December 25, 2024. The singer performed some of her hit songs from her latest country album, “Cowboy Carter,” and took the crowd into a frenzy. The performance was marked as a major highlight of the much-awaited game.

The 32-time Grammy winner took the field at the NRG Stadium halfway through the second game and enthralled everyone in her hometown of Houston. Furthermore, her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, whom she shares with her husband, Jay Z, was also present among the dancers on stage. Curious about how much the global sensation charged for her grand performance at the game? We have the answer for you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

According to a sports media outlet, Business Insider, the singer was reportedly paid $20 million specifically for this NFL half-time show in Texas. However, this isn’t the first time the icon charged a hefty amount. Back in 2019, she reportedly locked a deal with streaming giant Netflix worth $60 million for a series of projects, which included the release of her documentary film, Homecoming, which featured her famous Coachella performance in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

As per sources, several analysts predict that the two NFL Christmas Day games could generate $150 million in advertising revenue, thereby covering Netflix’s $150 million investment in the broadcast rights. Furthermore, the program began with a special rendition from the Christmas Queen of the 20th century as Mariah Carey performed a specially recorded version of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’. After which Beyoncé lit up the stage with hit tracks like “16 Carriages”, “Blackbird,” “Jolene,” “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Riverdance.” rapper Post Malone was also a special guest showcasing “Leviis’ Jeans.”

Owing to Beyoncé’s natural charisma, she’s no stranger to the NFL stage. Back in 2013, the singer grooved at the Super Bowl halftime show and also made a guest appearance when popular band Coldplay headlined in 2016. Additionally, the pop sensation was dressed in an all-white, country-inspired outfit, including a fur coat and cowboy hat. The Halo singer rode in on a white horse as the crowd applauded in excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Coming to the game, this year’s NFL games took place on Christmas Day as Netflix locked in a deal to exclusively broadcast two holiday season fixtures as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and later the Baltimore Ravens will face the Houston Texans.

Additionally, as per Forbes, Cowboy Carter marked Beyoncé’s second venture into country music. The idea behind the album was to celebrate her native Texas and honor the essence of country music alongside Black musicians.