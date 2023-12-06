13 Fascinating Facts About Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Multitalented Young Daughter Blue Ivy

Interesting Facts About Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z’s Eldest Daughter

Beyoncé and JAY-Z, married since April 2008, are devoted parents to three children. Their eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in January 2012, following an announcement at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Beyoncé, expressing newfound beauty and purpose, called motherhood a profound experience. On the other hand, JAY-Z reflected on fatherhood's grounding impact, symbolized by learning to swim for their daughter's safety. Later on in 2017, the couple welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir. Although private about their family, the power couple occasionally spotlights Blue Ivy, who, at 11, has collaborated with her parents in various projects, showcasing her talent and presence on stage, including during Beyoncé's 2022 Academy Awards performance and the very recent Renaissance World Tour.

1. The Birth of Blue Ivy, the World’s Most “Famous” Baby

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed Blue Ivy Carter on January 7, 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, marking the birth of the world's most famous baby, according to TIME magazine. The couple, surrounded by well-wishing friends like Rihanna and Gwyneth Paltrow, shared the first photo of Blue a month later, along with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and a plea for privacy. In a 2013 Vogue interview, Beyoncé reflected on the joy of giving birth and the supportive presence of loved ones. Despite earlier rumors, Blue's arrival was officially confirmed in January, with proud aunt Solange Knowles declaring her the "most beautiful girl in the world."

2. Youngest Billboard Star and Grammy Winner

At just 2 days old, Blue Ivy made her musical debut in JAY-Z's song Glory, with recorded vocals capturing the joy of her arrival and addressing the pain of a previous miscarriage. The track earned her a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to feature on a Billboard chart. Ivy continued to make waves in 2021, contributing vocals to Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl, where her singing and writing credits earned her another Guinness World Record as the youngest individually credited Grammy winner. The empowering single, part of The Lion King: The Gift album, secured her place in music history alongside artists like SAINt JHN and Wizkid.

3. She Made History as the Youngest BET and VMA Winner

Blue Ivy, at just 8 years old, is the youngest winner at both the BET and MTV Video Music Awards. Her contribution to Brown Skin Girl earned her the BET HER Award in 2020, as per The Hollywood Reporter, celebrating the anthem's celebration of Black beauty. The accolades continued in August 2021, as Ivy secured the MTV VMA in the best cinematography category. Beyond her Guinness World Records, she stands as a trailblazer, leaving an indelible mark on the industry at a remarkably young age.

4. The 11-Year-Old Has a Personal Stylist

Blue Ivy, following in her stylish parents' footsteps, has a fashion-forward edge curated by Manuel Mendez, who doubles as Beyoncé’s assistant. Mendez assumed the role of Ivy's shopper and stylist when she was just 20 months old. He's credited with crafting some of her standout looks, such as the striking ensemble for JAY-Z’s Family Feud music video and the custom Valery Kovalska white suit she adorned at the 2018 Grammys, as per The People. Mendez extends his sartorial expertise to the entire Carter clan, including Rumi and Sir, regularly showcasing his curated looks for the children.

5. She Gets Embarrassed by Her Parents

Despite her globally famous parents, Blue Ivy experiences moments of embarrassment from them. During Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, a jumbotron caught JAY-Z kissing Ivy courtside, prompting her to mouth, "Dad, my hair," in a viral video. In another instance, when JAY-Z excitedly informed Blue about his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction while dropping her off at school in 2021, she nonchalantly responded with a dismissive "Bye, Dad." The candid episodes reveal that even the offspring of music royalty isn't immune to the typical parent-child dynamic.

6. Ivy's Memorable Rap Moment at JAY-Z's Hall of Fame Induction

Blue Ivy, initially appearing indifferent, played a significant role in her dad's October 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event marked JAY-Z as the first living solo rap artist to receive this honor. In a pre-recorded video, Ivy, accompanied by her mom and celebrity friends like Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, and Usher, recited memorable lyrics from JAY-Z's songs. With laughter, she delivered a censored line from the 1998 track, Ride or Die, congratulating her father for being a ghostwriter and emphasizing his prowess in making hits tighter, as per Hola! JAY-Z's induction was a star-studded affair, featuring Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle among the presenters.

7. Remarkably Talented Young Star

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Blue Ivy Carter's 11th birthday, Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrated her granddaughter's remarkable talents and diverse interests. Listing an array of skills, from singing and dancing to sports and artistic pursuits, Knowles-Lawson marveled at Ivy's versatility. Expressing admiration for Blue's humor, beauty, grace, kindness, and intelligence, the proud grandmother expressed gratitude for such a wonderful granddaughter. Overflowing with love, she deemed Ivy a source of joy and expressed her feelings of being blessed, as per The Pop Sugar.

8. She Narrated a New York Times Bestselling Book

In 2020, Blue Ivy Carter added audiobook narration to her repertoire, lending her voice to the audiobook version of Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. The heartwarming children's book revolves around a Black father learning to style his daughter's hair in his wife's absence, as per LA Times. Cherry, the author, emphasized the importance of showcasing a Black family in animation. Sharing a preview on social media, Cherry revealed a snippet of Blue's narration, where she introduced herself as the narrator of Hair Love for Dreamscape.

9. She is also a Makeup Artist

Blue Ivy's flair for makeup emerged at 4 when Beyoncé shared her neatly applying lip gloss. Fueled by her grandmother's support and numerous makeup kits, Ivy, despite her dad's reservations, evolved into a remarkable makeup artist. At 9, she gave her grandma a makeover, posted on Instagram with the caption, "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today. She Beat My Face ❤️Gonna save me a lot of money on makeup artist fees 😂❤️." Tina Knowles-Lawson praised Ivy's prowess, noting her expertise in a perfect cat eye and intricate designs.

10. She Performed Alongside Her Mom on Tour

In May 2023, Beyoncé thrilled fans on her Renaissance World Tour by featuring a surprise guest – her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, during performances of My Power and My Parade in Paris. Ivy showcased impressive dance skills alongside Queen Bey's backup dancers, earning applause from the crowd. Proud mom Beyoncé shared the moment on social media, expressing gratitude for her "beautiful firstborn." Blue's on-stage talents continued in London, where she danced to My Power and Kendrick Lamar's Alright.

11. Ivy Stunned at the London Premiere of Her Mom’s Concert Film

In November 2023, Beyoncé and 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter turned heads at the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson shared an endearing clip of the duo's stylish red carpet appearance, applauding Blue's fashion sense. Blue, in a Versace LBD with an asymmetric neckline and gold-chain strap, mirrored Beyoncé's bedazzled black blazer dress. The mother-daughter pair shared a sweet moment on the red carpet, with Beyoncé tending to Blue's comfort and insisting photographers wait until she got a jacket, as per InStyle.

12. She Collaborates With Her Parents

Blue Ivy Carter's early ventures into show business, collaborating with her parents on projects like IVY PARK x Adidas ads and iconic music videos, showcase her budding talent. From a young age, she left a mark, featuring in Beyoncé's Spirit and Formation at just 4 years old, and even dropping freestyle verses on JAY-Z's album 4:44. Despite this, JAY-Z emphasizes the importance of not imposing his industry on his children. In a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, he highlighted that ensuring his child feels loved and supported is paramount, steering away from the notion of handing over a preconceived business legacy.

13. She Knows How to Strike a Pose

In a heartwarming father-daughter moment at the 2023 Super Bowl, JAY-Z and his preteen daughter shared a special sideline experience. The viral scene captured JAY-Z crouching down, skillfully photographing his daughter striking a pose in Roc Nation attire, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the halftime show. This display of fatherly photography prowess echoed a previous Super Bowl, where JAY-Z showcased his skills by capturing a moment of his daughter and a friend joyfully jumping in the end zone during the 2022 game.

