Beyoncé’s Upcoming NFL Performance Has Got This Star Athlete Excited

The holidays just got a little more exciting, with Netflix offering to stream two NFL games and a Beyoncé performance during halftime on Christmas day clash. An action-packed fun-filled Christmas day is assured for all American Football fans as two big NFL events are on the cards including the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game, which is set to begin at 1 pm EST.

It is followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans fixture where the Grammy-winning star singer is set to perform during the Halftime show. The event starts at 4:30 pm EST

BEYONCÉ NFL Halftime Show – Ravens vs Texans Christmas Day on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5WnkBTpWWw — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

Interestingly, Beyoncé will sing songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, and some surprise guests will reportedly join her as well. The star-studded artists that appear on the album include Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. However, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the lineup yet, with herr performance duration still remaining a mystery, though her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, has denied rumors that say that she is going to sing for just 20 minutes.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is super elated and can’t wait to catch Queen B’s live performance, saying he will be watching her during halftime, calling it “dope.” It will be his first time seeing her fav singer perform live. When asked if he’d only watch if the Ravens have a comfortable lead, Jackson joked that he isn’t thinking about the score, adding that he just wants to see Beyoncé. His favorite song of hers? Irreplaceable.

Mariah Carey will be adding to the festive spirit and will be singing her iconic song, All I Want for Christmas Is You before the first game starts at 1 p.m. EST. Netflix has not released a specific time for her performance, but she will certainly add some holiday cheer before the day’s football action starts.

Beyoncé returns to the halftime stage in just two days.@NFL | @netflix pic.twitter.com/E5riVjnAp8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) December 23, 2024

Moreover, Netflix plans to avoid technical issues like those during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight by ensuring smooth streaming. The pregame show starts at 11 am. EST, setting the stage for an action-packed day. For viewers in the US, the games will be available to stream for three hours after the end of the broadcast. International viewers can watch up to 24 hours later.

With NFL games and two superstar performances lined up, Netflix promises an unforgettable Christmas Day treat for sports and music lovers alike. If Jackson catches the show, he won’t be the first player to stay out to watch a halftime performance. Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson watched Dr Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg perform live during the Super Bowl LVI main event.