Queen Bey has managed to keep public eyeballs away from her private space, including her family. However, she recently made an exception on her Instagram on her birthday eve. Beyonce gave her fans a rare glimpse into her 'personal life' and shared a heartwarming photograph with her parents on her social media account.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Beyoncé's Special Thanks to ‘Incomparable’ Diana Ross for Birthday Surprise at LA Show

The Crazy In Love singer turned 42 on September 4 and shared a sneak peek from her birthday celebrations with loved ones. The singer is typically 'extremely protective' of her private space and rarely allows the world to have a glimpse into the personal side of things. After all, the Grammy Award winner is one of the most decorated artists in the industry. So when the queen herself turned a year older, she marked her day with an intimate family gathering.

Fortunately, this time, she shared it with the world. Her husband Jay-Z and her parents celebrated Beyonce with love, reported Page Six. Moreover, her fans were elated that she ditched her rules and posted a series of happy photos with her family. What caught the eye of most people was the picture of Beyonce with her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The black and white photo showed the My Power singer smiling from ear-to-ear as her mother, Tina, and father, Mathew, planted kisses on either side of her face. Beyonce's parents were married from 1980 to 2011 and also share a 37-year-old daughter, Solange. Other photos in the carousel included happy moments with rapper husband Jay Z. The couple got secretly married in 2008, and despite their relationship being littered with cheating rumors, they are parents to three kids: Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and twins Sire and Rumi, born in 2017.

Also Read: Beyonce Once Revealed Why ‘Homecoming’ Was One of Her ‘Hardest Jobs’: “Go Beyond Great to Legendary”

Beyonce donned a casual grey t-shirt from her Rennaisance Tour merchandise paired with distressed denim. In other photos, the Run The World singer wore an oversized metallic silver jersey that she half-tucked into frayed denim shorts, as per Daily Mail. The ensemble was paired with matching silver thigh-high boots. But what's a birthday celebration without a birthday cake? Queen Bey had a theme cake with silver and deep grey motifs, and a silver disco ball served as a cake topping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Sarah Francis Jones Goes Into Labor at Beyonce's Concert, Gives Birth to Baby Nola Few Hours Later

Another highlight of her birthday was a t-shirt that read 'Beyonce's B'day Pary.' In one of the photos, she was about to blow out the candles while Jay-Z clapped in the frame. Beyonce originally celebrated her birthday on stage by putting on a memorable show for fans and friends at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the final performance on her Rennaisance tour. She extended her gratitude to the crowd: "My soul is full. I'm so thankful; I'm trying not to cry. I'm thankful to be alive. I am thankful to be on stage. I'm thankful to look out and see your faces."

Beyonce continued, "I'm thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of you all. I'm thankful for music- for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you. I'm thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons. I thank you that I'm here at f–king 42. I'm grateful for joy, and I thank God." Several celebrities attended Beyonce's birthday concert, and Diana Ross was invited on stage where she serenaded the singer with 'Happy Birthday' after a rendition of her 1976 hit Love Hangover.

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé Holds the Record for Most Grammys Won: Here’s What Each of The 32 Grammys Are For

Timothee Chalamet’s Feelings for Kylie Jenner Are Strong, Has ‘Long-Term Intentions' For Her