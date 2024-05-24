When David Foster Said He’ll Never Reveal the Reason Behind His Separation From Yolanda Hadid

David Foster remains close-lipped regarding the circumstances surrounding his divorce from Yolanda Hadid. Their separation in 2015, occurring amid Hadid's challenging struggle with Lyme disease, drew considerable public attention toward the record producer, with criticisms suggesting he left while she battled illness. The couple shared a nine-year relationship, four of which were spent in marriage before they announced separation.

Meanwhile, insiders close to the situation reported that Hadid's health challenges played a significant role in the breakup. However, the 70-year-old has refuted these claims, asserting that health issues were not the primary reason for their split.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison

In his 2019 Netflix documentary, David Foster: Off the Record, the musician made a resolute decision not to reveal the genuine reason behind his separation from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality.

The absence of a definitive explanation has fueled widespread speculation among the fans. Meanwhile, an additional source close to the situation suggested that Hadid's relentless pursuit of fame potentially served as a reason for the breakup. Notably, Foster, despite his reluctance to be featured on the Bravo show, recognized its significance to Hadid and aimed to bring her happiness by fulfilling her wishes.

In response to rumors about their divorce, Foster issued a statement aimed at safeguarding his ex-wife from the inaccurate gossip circulating. As reported by Nicki Swift, he reaffirmed his unwavering support for Hadid, particularly in light of her battle with Lyme disease, expressing distress over headlines that cast doubt on the authenticity of her illness. "I have always had and will continue to have the utmost respect and love for Yolanda," he said. "I have been by her side over the past four years to the best of my ability as she battled with the complexities of her Lyme diagnosis," he continued.

In earlier revelations, Hadid acknowledged the profound impact her battle with chronic Lyme disease had on her relationship with Foster. Recalling the shift in their vibes after her diagnosis in 2012, she shed light on the changed dynamics within their marriage.

While acknowledging Foster's overall support during her health ordeal, she expressed a constant sense of his growing discontent and unhappiness in their marriage. There was a feeling that his patience with her recovery process was fading, which left her with a sense of his increasing impatience.

As reported by US Weekly, Foster and Hadid made public their separation in December 2015, after a four-year marital journey. The formalization of their divorce happened in 2017. Despite the conclusion of their marriage, Foster and Hadid have seemingly navigated a path to maintain a respectable relationship. Addressing their divorce, Hadid expressed sentiments of deep respect and appreciation for Foster.

Similarly, Foster reciprocated these sentiments by speaking warmly about his former wife during one of his interviews, reflecting a shared sense of regard between the ex-couple. Since their split, both individuals have embarked on new paths in their lives. Foster has married Katherine McPhee, while Hadid has been romantically involved with construction businessman Joseph Jingoli since 2019.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 18, 2023. It has since been updated.