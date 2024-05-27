Former President Donald Trump has actively been in the spotlight from the time news of his legal troubles surfaced earlier this year. That aside, Trump is known to be very close to his daughter Ivanka Trump. The father-daughter duo were often spotted together in public since his campaign back in 2015. Although things fell apart in terms of being business partners when Ivanka quit The Trump organization in 2017, they both still share the same love and affection for each other as family. It seems like their relationship is being inspected even further, especially after this!

A popular platform on Reddit dedicated to political news recently uncovered a picture of Ivanka and her father when she was 15 years old. The title above the photograph read: “15-year-old Ivanka Trump sitting on her father’s lap during a concert in 1996.”

In the picture, Ivanka appeared to be wearing a white and red striped sleeveless top followed by matching hot shorts. Her dad on the other hand donned a pink striped shirt and a blue coat with white trousers. Netizens weren’t exactly happy with this picture as it appeared to be rather “inappropriate” as per a few critics. It didn’t take long for viewers to comment on the matter in a thread below the post.

A redditor commented, “He gives off such huge Pedo [pedophile] vibes.” Another person recalled the time Trump claimed he’d “date” Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter, saying: “That would be harmless EXCEPT if it weren’t for his ‘if she weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her’ quote.”

A commenter added: “Or like 10 other sus things he has done and said. And these are things we know of.” A fourth person remarked: “This is not normal.” Several others asked in curiosity: “Couldn’t he buy another seat?” Likewise, there were a plethora of comments that explored the nature of the picture and criticized the twice-impeached former President.

This comes after the aforementioned picture first surfaced back in 2016 when it was released by Getty. As per the description, the picture insinuated Ivanka giving her dad a lap dance which sparked many controversies at the time. However, a 2016 article by Snopes clarified the claims made. As per the publication, the picture wasn’t solid proof of any sort of uncouth behavior from Ivanka’s father’s side, and neither did it capture him doing anything inappropriate with her practically.

Likewise, it didn’t insinuate any kind of sultry behavior from Ivanka who was a teenager at the time. Furthermore, the GOP member has consistently denied having any form of affection for Ivanka other than that of a father. Both members of the Trump family have yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

