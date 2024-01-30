When Beyoncé Brought Back the 'Disco Era' During Her Renaissance World Tour

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2023. It has since been updated.

Beyoncé's sensational 'Renaissance Tour' opened to a sold-out Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in June 2023. Marking Queen Bee's first solo concert outing in several years, she performed non-stop for three hours on 36 tracks including songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance such as Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Pure/Honey, and Plastic Off the Sofa.

Keeping in tune with the disco-inspired theme of the Renaissance album the Lemonade songstress wowed the audience with her retro disco couture while slaying on stage. At one point, she even captivated the crowd by flying on a glittering disco horse. According to WMagazine, Beyoncé dazzled in a custom Simon Porte Jacquemus body-hugging disco ball-esque paillettes mini dress, and her outfit was matched with silver gloves and boots.

Expressing his excitement over styling the Queen of Pop, Jacquemus wrote on his Instagram - "Beyoncé in Jacquemus!! Custom made for Renaissance tour. It's a dream..It's the first singer I saw live in Marseille 15 years ago..Im so happy and proud..what a night..in Provence.. means a lot. Styling @kjmoody. Special thanks to my team."

Continuing with the disco dance floor theme, Beyoncé followed up in a sparkling custom Stella McCartney waist-hugging silver lead-free crystal dress and stirrup leggings for her concert in Barcelona, Spain. She accessorized the outfit with Amina Muaddi heels, the British haute couture designer called it a "moment of a lifetime" to be able to dress up the Crazy in Love singer for her tour. "It is a life moment to dress someone as iconic and inspiring as Beyoncé—a visionary pioneer, disruptor, and artist, who has worked tirelessly to make the world a better place."

Complementing the disco style was her custom Fendi leather intarsia catsuit for the Spain leg of the live concert. The Single Ladies singer designed her complete look in knee-high boots, matching gloves, and an upcycled fur cape inspired by Antonio Lopez's illustrations. The silver and red combo Fendi style was right out of the 2022 spring collection. Next, she sizzled in a custom Paco Rabanne outfit in Paris, the silver paillettes dress was paired with fishnet stockings and minimal makeup.

The Grammy Award-winning singer mesmerized the audience with her outfit changes, according to Good Morning America. Her other memorable looks from the world famous Renaissance tour included a custom red Off-White label bodysuit, which was covered in 40,000 red hotfix crystals; a bee-inspired costume by the designer Thierry Mugler; a colorful short dress by David Koma for her opening night in Sweden; and a silver bikini body suit by famed French designer Courrèges for her opening night in London. She kicked off the highly anticipated world tour in Stockholm.