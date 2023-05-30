Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Lights Up Stage With Surprise Performance at ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Beyoncé is all praise for her firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter. The pre-teen made a surprise cameo during the Paris leg of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Blue Ivy performed on her mother's song My Power - a track from 2019's The Lion King companion album, The Gift - and also on the 2020 single, Black Parade. The second-youngest Grammy award winner matched steps with her diva mom in a glittery silver jumpsuit. “Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé, announced her daughter's presence on-stage during the live concert, and fans immediately went into a frenzy, marveling at Blue Ivy's striking resemblance to her mother during the entire performance.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Blue Ivy's grandmother, celebrated her concert appearance with an appreciation post on Instagram. The 69-year-old captioned the video post: "Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter. No Fear." Beyoncé too felt proud of her daughter's performance and shared an adorable post which she captioned, "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel." According to Page Six, Jay-Z too was in the audience watching the mother-daughter duo "stealing the live show" with their dance numbers.

Netizens were quick to react to the special cameo. “Her little side profile just screams mini Bey,” one fan wrote, while another fan chimed in, “She looks just like Beyoncé.” A third fan mentioned, “I swear she looks more and more like bey as she grows up."

People reports that Blue Ivy has previously mesmerized a live audience when she joined her mom for an hour-long set and performed the duet of their song Brown Skin Girl at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. She wore a stunning red ensemble while rendering her portions of the Grammy Award-winning song. Beyoncé looked gorgeous in a yellow corseted dress topped with a feathered skirt. Blue Ivy has received writing credit for the chart-bursting track, Brown Skin Girl, which is not only the 11-year-old's first official feature but also her first entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Beyoncé kicked off the Renaissance World Tour with a stellar performance at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month. It is touted to be her first solo concert in seven years. The event will feature several songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, including Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Pure/Honey, and Plastic Off the Sofa. Her other career hits, including Crazy in Love, Partition, and Love on Top will also be showcased during the tour. The event is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.