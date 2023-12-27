Kris Jenner has defied age yet again, and she left her fans baffled with recent photos from Kim Kardashian's annual Christmas party, where she looked 'the same age' as the 42-year-old Paris Hilton. On Sunday, December 24, 2023, the famous family hosted the A-listers, and the 68-year-old matriarch posed with the guests, looking young as always, as per The U.S. Sun.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall—posted various photos from the event on their social media accounts. However, one snap of the 'momager' caught people's attention online where she stood with Hilton, and her ever-so-young appearance perplexed everyone.

A Reddit fan, @anditisabigdeal, commented, "Paris and Kris look the same age, lmao." Another fan, @Comprehensive_Pace75, assumed, "I think she got a new facelift." A third, @phillyschmilly, wrote in disbelief, "She wouldn't be this delusional to post a picture photoshopped so heavily that I can't even tell it's her."

She also added in another comment, "Is that supposed to be Kris Jenner in #4, or is that someone else? If that's her, then… ma'am, you need to stop trying to convince the world you are 25 years old. That is NOT your face." @Nearby-Buy-9588 called out, "The editing on Kris' face."

The photo received more opinions from people who couldn't believe their eyes. @sarasel11 said, "Kris looks nothing like this sooooo." Another fan, @dorachaidez, disbelieved, "Not Kris with the photoshop and filter making her look 20 years younger." @ExpensiveBowler147 criticized, "Kris' shamelessly facetuned herself back to her 20s."

There's no denying Kris is among the top celebrities who have challenged the biological clock and broken all the rules of aging. Her envy-inducing youthful glow is the most talked about in the publications. And she's also among those who have openly admitted to plastic surgeries.

Although she has previously accepted to have breast implants and a neck lift, according to a cosmetic expert and surgeon from Glow by MYA Cosmetic Surgery, the Hulu star could have probably gone under several surgical and non-surgical treatments to remain youthful and glowing. The cosmetic expert told The Mirror, "I would suggest that Kris has had a range of surgical and non-surgical procedures over the years, some to help maintain a youthful appearance as well as change some of her physical features." She particularly highlighted Jenner's ever-changing nose, which has gotten thinner and smaller in all these years.

"I would suggest that Kris may have had a Rhinoplasty (the surgical name for nose reshaping surgery) procedure - the bridge of her nose appears thinner, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller and slightly lifted compared to previous images," explained the expert. Jenner admitted during the reality show's 15th season that she hated her nostrils. "The surgical procedure of reducing the size of the nostrils is called an alar base reduction. A nose-changing shape in such a way could only be achieved through surgery rather than contouring," added the cosmetologist.

