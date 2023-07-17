Kim Kardashian Finally Discloses Her Big Announcement, Momager Kris Unhappy: "You're Not Doing This"

The new episode of The Kardashians has left fans shocked after Kim Kardashian made a surprising announcement. The reality star revealed that she is in talks to do The Bachelorette and was contacted earlier by Rob Mills. During this announcement, everyone from her family seemed equally surprised. There was one person, however, who stood with clear bewilderment. The coolest mom of reality television and manager to the Kardashian sisters, Kris Jenner, was not happy about the announcement.

The official Instagram page of The Kardashians shared a video of Kim's new announcement. The entrepreneur decided to break the news of being approached for the dating game show and revealed that has been in the works for a while now. In the video, Kim sported a black tube top paired with a pair of comfy orange joggers and a black jacket. Almost everyone from the Kardashian family was gathered around what appeared to be the common area by the pool.

Present during Kim's announcement, seated beside Kris, was Kourtney Kardashian followed by her husband Travis Barker. Khloé Kardashian and possibly Kendall Jenner were also seated at the table. As soon as Kim said, "I'm gonna be the Bachelorette!" the room errupted with gasps of disbelief and shock. "No way!" said Khloé. Kourtney and her husband had smiles on their faces as they tried processing the news.

Kris seemed strongly against the idea of her daughter doing the show in the first place. At first she sat with her mouth agape still trying to grasp the gravity of what Kim said. The momager asked Kim with an expression of disbelief, "You're doing The Bachelorette?" amid an outburst of reactions from her family.

Then in a confessional, Kris strongly expressed her dislike in the idea of Kim even considering the show. She noted how there was "no way" she would allow Kim to participate in the hit dating game show. Kris then reinstated her title as both Kim's manager and mother: "I'm your momager, manager, mother. Name a title. I'll put any hat you want on that" stated Kris. She then directed her statement to Kim, "But, you're not doing this"

Kim backed her words with proof urging Kris to call Disney executive, Rob Miller. One of her sisters was even heard saying, "Stop lying!" when Kim made her announcement. Fans speculate that Kim may be pranking the whole family. "I know her prank face when I see it, she is definitely pranking them," said someone. "Kimmy’s got her prank face on," added another person. Some fans even commented on Kris' heated reaction on the matter. "kris jenners face i cannot get over her reaction," added a person. Other fans expressed how excited they were to see if Kim would actually appear on The Bachelorette .

