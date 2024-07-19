Ben Affleck’s Loved Ones Concerned for His Health as He Has Been Looking Distressed Lately

Power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, didn't spend their second anniversary together amid split rumors. While Lopez, a native of New York, has been spending a large portion of July in the Hamptons, Affleck has stayed in Los Angeles, which got his loved ones worried about his well-being, Marca reports.

Affleck's mood swings and alcohol intake have previously also worried fans, which resurfaces in the wake of his 'downbeat' anniversary appearance. Affleck has been observed trying to stay occupied with business in and around Los Angeles. He allegedly has been finding it difficult to concentrate on Artists Equity, his production firm, despite his closest buddy, Matt Damon's encouragement.

Ben Affleck was seen in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/4Bo5YaQYFG — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 17, 2024

As he walked into work on July 16 (his anniversary), the actor sported a clean-shaven look as he carried a briefcase and a beverage container, donning a black suit and white shirt. Despite his polished appearance, his expression reportedly conveyed distress, as though his mind was elsewhere.

Why does Ben Affleck always looks so irritated and pissed off 😂😂😂😂😂 — JazAM💙 (@blooddiamonds__) July 18, 2024

Affleck has already taken all of his belongings out of the $60 million Beverly Hills property he shares with Lopez as rumors of an impending divorce circulate. Fans hope that Affleck is managing his stress in the healthiest and best way possible. His ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares 3 children has also been helping him during this difficult period.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

An insider who has worked with the Oscar winner for over 10 years told InTouch Weekly earlier in June that the marital strife has him extremely tense. "Ben always has a dark cloud hanging over his head, even when things are going great, but there is no question among the people around him every day that things have gotten particularly dark over the last two months," the source said.

The insider went on to add that Affleck "is in real danger when he's in this state" and that the Good Will Hunting actor "has been taking his frustrations out on the people around him." According to another source, "He could alienate the people who he has been closest with for decades...guys like Matt Damon or his old friend, Yellowstone star, Cole Hauser, don’t really want or need to be around Ben when he’s beating himself up like this."

The insider stressed that when Affleck is in his cranky, angry mood, it "is basically impossible" to make him smile or laugh, and that "it's probably not a wise decision that he's made to just keep working while all these headlines are coming out about his personal life." Another source told InTouch Weekly earlier this month that Affleck had reached his "breaking point." The media attention around his failing relationship has had a devastating effect. "People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months."