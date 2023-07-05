Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Play a Friendly Game of Hamptons Pickleball to Celebrate July 4th With Kids

A weekend trip to the East Coast for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is shaping up to be a ball—more precisely, a pickleball. The couple is currently vacationing in the Hamptons, where it appears that they made plans to celebrate the Fourth of July. But before the fireworks, they were in the mood to get active, and so the beautiful couple appeared to be playing pickleball on a public court in Sag Harbor.

The two were seen grabbing their rackets and hitting the tennis court together to get some exercise on pickleball, as seen in new footage. In recent years, the tennis-like game that uses a smaller court and somewhat different rackets and balls has become wildly popular.

Exclusively obtained by TMZ, the video shows Bennifer swinging a ball back and forth in broad daylight. The pair was on one side of the court, and according to TMZ, two kids were playing with them on the other side.

Jennifer appeared to be slightly more involved (and dressed for the sporty event) than her husband. She's there in full tennis attire, but Ben is wearing just jeans and a T-Shirt. He also comes out as a little less vigilant here, using his paddle only half-heartedly, but perhaps he was just taking it easy because they were playing against kids.

It’s them having the same facial expression for me lol. They’re looking like these kids don’t know how to act. Love them!😂💗 (Michael Rubin Party) #Bennifer #Jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/RMdvrwa1u1 — Marissa (@1Liasonfan) July 5, 2023

The couple also attended the crazy July 4th white party event that Michael Rubin, in keeping with tradition, threw. Ben Affleck and JLo entered the Hampton's soiree dressed to the nines. Even Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck's 17-year-old daughter, received an invitation to Rubin's celebrity-studded event.

The young teen was spotted attending the renowned yearly party of the Fanatics mogul alongside her father and stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, per PageSix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer💚 (@bennifer_02)

Violet wore clear-framed glasses, a white halter maxi dress, and tan sandals. She also wore cute pigtails, and her long brown hair was held in place by black scrunchies. As the family got out of the SUV and were being led by security into the A-list party, Affleck was visible nearby. The 50-year-old movie star wore a cream linen blazer over a white T-shirt, white slacks, and spotless white Nike sneakers, and he looked summer-ready.

Lopez, 53, wore a stunning white dress with a bow at the chest and a cutaway around the waist that showed off her toned abs. The pop queen accessorized with large gold hoops and carried a white Valentino purse with gold adornments while sporting her trademark high ponytail. Violet, who was accompanying the married pair, seemed at ease, and Lopez stayed close to her as well. Violet is shared by Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Affleck's & Garner's other kids—Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10—were also not present at the opulent 4th of July party. The twins, Max and Emme, 25, who Lopez shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, were also absent from the Hamptons soireè.

