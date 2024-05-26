Trump 'Not Worried About Melania Leaving for Cheating,' Can 'Always Get Another Wife,' Said Cohen

Michael Cohen, a former aide of Donald Trump, exposed several scandalous secrets of the ex-president since his departure from Donald's inner circle. The ex-fixer, who worked for the Republican front-runner for over a decade, also revealed the politician's reaction to his infidelities, allegedly unbothered by the possibility of Melania Trump leaving him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

In his book, Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J Trump, Cohen revealed that Donald seemed unfazed because he "can always get another wife," The Sun reported. The now-77-year-old allegedly told Cohen, "I can always get another wife. That's no problem for me, if she wants to go...so be it."

Cohen explained that Donald would not be 'upset or hurt' if Melania were ever to threaten to leave because his marriage is "just another deal...plain and simple." In the wake of adult film star, Stormy Daniels' allegations, the now-57-year-old had cautioned his ex-boss that his wife would be furious. "I'm sure Melania isn't going to take this well," Cohen recounted having asked Donald.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

To his surprise, the Republican front-runner, responded, "Don't forget I'm married to an Eastern European woman. They don't play around when it comes to this kind of stuff." Cohen also alleged that Donald wanted Daniels to be on The Apprentice for 'better ratings'. He recounted the twice-indicted president telling him, "Man, she would have been great for ratings. And great for me." Additionally, Cohen also recalled a phone call with Melania. "Melania didn't sound pleased to be on the phone. I knew Mrs Trump well and I could tell instantly from the tone of voice that she had been compelled to participate in the call," he wrote in the book.

The day has finally arrived. I have waited a long time to share my truth. To read the foreword and pre-order my book DISLOYAL, visit https://t.co/Va4Rt0Zear — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 13, 2020

"As I droned on about the Daniels affair, I was interrupted by the First Lady. 'I know all of this.' It was evident to me she didn't believe the story or want anything further to do with the transparent lies the President was childishly attempting to tell her via me. As usual with the Trumps when this kind of subject came up the First Lady changed the subject," Cohen explained.

With the upcoming trial on Monday, I am re-reading parts of Michael Cohen’s book “Disloyal”. These sentences struck me (once again) as absolute truth: pic.twitter.com/EFdSRaFkcI — DeeBee ◀️3 Spicy “FLY” (@LiberalWoe_man) April 11, 2024

Originally published on September 8, 2020, Disloyal was Cohen's attempt to publicly acknowledge or 'reverse' what he's done while working for Donald. The memoir was the lawyer's act of 'redemption'. But, his claims about Donald also succeeded in painting him in a bad light. The Trump White House condemned Cohen's accounts. "Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress," said former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, as per BBC. "He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies." However, as Donald's hush money trial unfolds in New York, several witnesses have come forward and corroborated some of Cohen's claims.