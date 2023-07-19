Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Anniversary With Ben Affleck, Shares Teaser Song Inspired By Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez commemorated her one-year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck by gifting her fans a special song. Subscribers to her newsletter, On The JLo, were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday, July 18th, as they woke up to a preview of a brand-new song in their email inbox. In the newsletter that is not frequently sent, the renowned actress shared the lyrics to her song Midnight Trip to Vegas.

This song serves as a tribute to their spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas. In addition, Jennifer Lopez graciously included a video where she appeared without makeup, passionately singing a verse from the song that vividly recounts their decision to tie the knot in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. “Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” sang Lopez. "What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing," she continues: "Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas, Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” prior to revealing the lyrics, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram and shared two snapshots of herself adorned in a stunning white minidress adorned with rhinestones. As per People, in celebration of their anniversary, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose to dine at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Sunday. It was during this occasion that Lopez wore the aforementioned white minidress.

The release of the track signifies the debut glimpse into Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album titled, This is Me... Now, which serves as a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck. Fans of Lopez, 53, were ecstatic upon discovering that her new album contained a track called Dear Ben Pt. II. The inclusion of this song in the album caused a wave of excitement and anticipation among her followers.

Lopez revealed the title of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, on November 25, 2022. The announcement coincided with the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me... Then, marking her triumphant return to the music scene. According to Popsugar, Lopez's upcoming project "chronicles the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades."

During a May interview with iHeart Radio, Jennifer Lopez shared insights into her new album, stating, This Is Me... Now serves as a sequel to her previous album. She explained that her earlier album captured a specific period in her life when she wrote it, reflecting her experience of falling in love. Now, after 20 years, she finds herself back with the same person and that same love, and This Is Me... Now aims to encapsulate the emotions and essence of this current chapter in her life.

