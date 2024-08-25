Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner Felt Forced to ‘Play Mediator’ for Him and Jennifer Lopez

As his marriage with Jennifer Lopez hit rough waters, Ben Affleck found a friend in his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Garner has always been worried about Affleck given his past battles with addiction. Fearing a repeat of his past spirals, she recently stepped up to be a supportive figure as he navigated things with the singer. She even took the role of a marriage counselor. However, sources close to Garner are now suggesting that she felt pressurized to mediate for protecting Affleck's relationship with Lopez, as reported by the Mirror.

An insider claimed, "Jen feels slightly used as a pawn in JLo's bid to repair her marriage. She doesn't believe it was intentional. But when Jen realized her ex-husband's marriage was past the point of salvation, her only concern was Ben's well-being and sobriety." The source also said that Garner’s friends were very unhappy with Lopez’s behavior. “She was put in the middle and her friends think, no matter how you look at it, a man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife. Especially when said wife was a big love who Jen was compared to throughout their 13-year marriage. She is happy that Ben is now happy."

Reflecting on Garner's connection with Lopez, an informant earlier said, "In the end, Jen Garner always has Ben's back and although she does consider JLo a friend now, no one sees this blossoming further. They will likely not be hanging out and going on bike rides together in the Hamptons," as reported by Daily Mail. Garner’s rumored fiancé, John Miller, was also upset about how much she was involved in trying to fix Affleck’s marriage. An insider shared, "John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to play babysitter to him."

They added, "That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this." Meanwhile, talking about the relationship between the trio, another source once disclosed, “Jennifer, Jen, and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now. They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.” It was also revealed that the three co-parents often spoke about their kids and made plans together.

“They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about. They have mutual respect as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support,” the source added. As for Garner and Affleck, the source said, “Anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge. It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around.”