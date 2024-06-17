John Miller Warns Jennifer Garner: It’s Not Your ‘Responsibility’ to ‘Babysit’ Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner's partner, John Miller, has reportedly advised her to avoid getting entangled in her ex-husband, Ben Affleck’s, turbulent marriage with Jennifer Lopez. Garner, who has been a supportive figure for Affleck amidst divorce rumors, was recently seen at his opulent $100,000-a-month Brentwood residence that he has been renting. In light of the same, Miller is growing weary of her involvement in Affleck’s life. "Of course, it bothers John that Jen is so hyper-focused on her ex-husband," a source told DailyMail.

The source explained, "He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone." He added, "Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother, and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben. John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but he believes it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to babysit him. That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this".

Garner was first rumored to be dating Miller, chairman and CEO of Cali Group, in 2018—the same year she finalized her 13-year marriage to Affleck. After a brief break, they rekindled their relationship in 2020 and have kept a relatively low profile since. A second source claimed Miller is trying to stay out of the current drama surrounding Affleck and insisted his relationship with Garner remains unaffected, as per WhatsNew2Day.

"John stays out of it. He knows it is none of his business, so he keeps away from all of that because who wants to talk about their ex more than you have to," they said. "But Jen can't get away from it because it is everywhere. It doesn't affect her current relationship or her life in a negative way. She just wants to protect her kids, and being there for Ben, if and when he needs, allows her to do that."

The insider revealed that Affleck is conscious of being a 'burden' and avoids discussing his marital breakdown with his ex-wife, with whom he shares children Violet, Fin (formerly Seraphina), and Samuel. Garner has assured Affleck she is there for him, but he prefers to talk about their children instead. Old love birds, Affleck and Lopez began seeing each other in 2021 and got married the following year. Two years in they are reportedly facing marital issues given the vast difference in their personalities and the intense public scrutiny. Garner has tried to help, with Lopez confiding in her about fears of Affleck's possible relapse.

Lopez canceled her This is Me Now tour to focus on her family, as the couple seems to be headed for divorce. They have put their $60 million mansion on the market. Lopez was also seen viewing properties in Beverly Hills without Affleck. Reports of marital strain emerged when the couple went 47 days without being seen together. During this time, Lopez attended the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas and the Met Gala solo, while Affleck was seen without his wedding ring. The couple was recently spotted at a basketball game where they shared an awkward kiss.