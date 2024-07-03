Ben Affleck Seen at Ex Jennifer Garner's Home Amid Speculations of Marital Issues with JLo

Ben Affleck is under the radar amid his alleged strife with wife, Jennifer Lopez while he paid a visit to his ex-Jennifer Lawrence's house. The Oscar-winning actor was spotted wearing a casual t-shirt with a pair of jeans as reported by Page Six. The t-shirt displayed a graffiti print that read, "Speed Motors Unlimited."

Affleck was spotted carrying a book and a can of coke as he rushed to Garner's house. Reports suggest that Garner is also helping Affleck in dealing with the current marital disagreements. The actor is living in a separate apartment away from the Papi hitmaker as reported by People. The last time the pair was spotted was on Thursday, May 16 for the first time since March 30 when the rumors of a rift between the two started doing the rounds. In their documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck says, "Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’"

Adding on the Gone Girl actor said, he and JLo are "two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise." JLo had recently told her fans that she may not be able to continue with her tour as she has personal reasons to cater to. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" the star mentioned on her website. The tour This Is Me… Live, was canceled as insiders per Page Six stated, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

An insider had previously revealed what Affleck had in his mind, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work." According to another report by Page Six, Bennifer 2.0 is re-selling the interior art pieces as the separation woes continue to blow around.

The Grammy nominee and Affleck had bought a lavish property in LA, however, an insider revealed the actor was not happy about it. In fact, "Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids," as reported by People. The Gigli co-stars had called off their engagement back in 2004 and reconciled in April 2021 followed by a marriage that included their blended families in 2022, in Las Vegas.