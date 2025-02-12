Ben Affleck Focusing on Secret Crush Jessica Alba, Has He Finally Forgotten Jennifer Lopez?

Following their formal divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again considered single and are subject to rumors regarding their future partners. Although JLo has already been identified as Kevin Costner’s inspiration, Ben is believed to have sought solace in Jennifer Garner, his other ex.

Hollywood insiders have said that Ben Affleck would attempt to rekindle his long-term “crush” on Jessica Alba, who just split from 16-year married couple Cash Warren. This information comes from El Periodico.

For nearly twenty years, Ben Affleck has made no secret of his feelings for Jessica Alba. According to the media, they frequently had a clear infatuation with one another, and their chemistry was evident when they were together. This would be the ideal moment for a new stage in their relationship because both of them are now single, and their kids are older. On the other hand, Alba recently went through a divorce, which may make room for a new relationship.

“Ben has been interested in Jessica for almost two decades,” a very close friend of Jessica Alba claimed; she added that “whenever they have spent time together, the chemistry has been undeniable. Now that the two are single and their children are older, it seems the perfect time for their relationship to flourish.”

After Ben Affleck and JLo split up more than six months ago, the ARGO star has also been connected to Kick Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter, though that rumor has already been denied.

Ben Affleck has pinpointed “one of the issues” he and Jennifer Lopez are facing in their marriage. A source tells ET that “Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that’s one of the issues they’re facing. Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough… pic.twitter.com/KCOpzkU0FY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 21, 2024

Ben Affleck makes Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend uncomfortable

For very apparent reasons, Jennifer Garner’s assistance to Ben Affleck following their divorce would have unnecessarily strained her relationship with her current partner, businessman John Miller.

The ’13 Going on 30′ actress has always made an effort to keep a friendly connection with Affleck after they split up after ten years of marriage, primarily for the benefit of their kids. Unfortunately, this has meant supporting her ex-husband emotionally during trying times, like Affleck’s tumultuous relationship with Jennifer Lopez, and getting involved in emergency circumstances, like the Los Angeles fires.

Soon after, the media started speculating that Garner’s present boyfriend, John Miller, might not be patient for long. Miller would feel uneasy, according to a report from Page Six that quotes a person close to the actors’ group: “Miller doesn’t like Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together.” He is conscious of their shared understanding, empathy, and support, but the circumstance caused some unease.

Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are spending ‘more time together than ever’ since their divorce https://t.co/K9rO9RRwtf pic.twitter.com/VG8YRmVQRg — Page Six (@PageSix) January 30, 2025

J.Lo supported Jessica Alba after she confirmed her divorce

Alba confirmed in a statement that she and Warren had broken up following 16 years of marriage, writing: “I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Jennifer Lopez quietly expressed her support for Alba by “liking” her tweet, joining 134,000 other followers in doing so.