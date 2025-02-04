Insider Claims Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s Shocking Divorce “Is Not Going to be Easy”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are heading towards a chaotic divorce, according to reports. After 17 years of being together, the couple’s dreamlike marriage is coming to an end, and it is definitely shocking for many. However, their separation is not a surprise for a close acquaintance who provided some more insights into the situation.

The insider sat down for an exclusive interview with Life & Style, revealing that the couple has been going through a rough patch for many years now. “Jessica has been very candid about things not being perfect between them,” the close friend commented. They revealed that the Fantastic Four actress, in fact, confessed her marriage to Cash Warren has been put on the “backburner due to work and their kids.” The source claimed that Alba admitted that they have turned into “roommates” now.

The insider added that the celeb couple wants this separation to be a “conscious uncoupling.” They would like to maintain their friendship, as per the source. However, it all comes down to their combined staggering fortune, estimated at $150 million, which will likely be carved during the process. “She is worth at least twice what he is, so figuring out what is a fair way to divvy things up is bound to get messy, especially with lawyers involved,” the source noted.

Giving further insights into their shared financial situation, the close friend revealed that when Jessica and Cash met, they were both in their 20s. At that time, the idea of The Honest Company wasn’t born yet. “The odds of any prenup they may have put in place being sufficient to cover all the points that will need to be considered is pretty unlikely,” the insider explained. They ended the statement by adding, “It’s not going to be easy or quick,” hinting at a long battle Alba and Warren may have to face very soon.

Previously the 43-year-old Hollywood star stated during a podcast, “It’s all rosy for 2 ½ years, but then after that, you become roommates.” She remarked that the marriage slowly transforms into a routine and responsibilities. “We’re on 17 years. He basically stole my 20s and my 30s,” Alba told BDA Baby host Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. The Into the Blue star further explained that when a relationship becomes two comfortable like theirs, it becomes granted, as in they stop considering each other’s feelings. When she talked about her marriage like this, many fans were concerned. But it came off as a joke when she celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with a bash. On her Instagram, she even dedicated a post to Cash Warren with a heartfelt message.

Just when people were getting comfortable with the idea that their marriage was back on track, Jessica and Cash were spotted without their wedding rings. That was Christmas 2024, and a month later, on January 8, 2025, TMZ reported that the pair was seeking a divorce.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren first met each other on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. In 2008, they tied the knot and now the estranged couple share three children together.