Jessica Alba Walks Away from Sexless Marriage, Compares Her Marriage to Being “ROOMATES” Before Divorce

Love-starved Jessica Alba is finally walking away from her 16-year marriage with producer Cash Warren. As per sources, Alba believes it is worth forfeiting a big chunk of her massive $100 million fortune in order to find love again. RadarOnline.com revealed that the sexy star “believes she’s too young to give up on having a real romance in her life.” An insider close to Alba said that she is willing to pay through the nose for things to happen quickly.

Sources reported that the 43-year-old Dark Angel star finally decided to pull the plug on her relationship with Cash Warren, 46. Their separation was a matter of debate for several years, as both of them considered the well being of their children. Alba and Warren have three kids together, daughters Honor and Haven, 16 and 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren have split and are heading towards divorce after 16 years of marriage, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/7jnuOEcOs4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2025

“The spark had totally gone out of their marriage, but she kept it together because of the children,” a source stated. “But now she knows she wasn’t doing the kids, or herself, any good staying in a marriage in which she was profoundly unhappy.” The Fantastic Four fame garnered a fortune after founding her baby and household products business The Honest Company in 2012, which is worth a billion dollars. While Alba slowed her acting career and focused more on her business, Cash gave up his career as a filmmaker and decided to become a house husband.

Alba hinted about her dying marriage last April, when she told podcaster Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt she and Warren no longer had date nights, and were more like cohabitants than husband and wife. “It’s all rosy for two and a half years, but then after that, you become roommates,” she said. “You’re just going through the motions. It’s the responsibility. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes.”

Then in December, she left more Easter eggs about the state of her relationship online – posting on Instagram: “My mantra for 2025: If it messes with my peace, it’s too damn pricey… if it makes me question my worth, it’s getting left in 2024. I’m entering 2025 focused and fully in my power.” And that apparently means going Cash-less.

“He may well get $2 million a year in alimony. He is going to make the argument that he helped greatly with Jessica’s success in the business world as her husband for so long,” a source added. “But Jessica feels that’s a small price to pay to not put their children through some nasty divorce battle, and also to be free to find the true love of her life. This is a move she wished she had made years ago.”