Beautiful Melania Trump takes “This Drink” Every Single Day! No Wonder She Looks so Young

Melania Trump revealed how her liquid diet keeps her healthy. The diet consists of a blend of fresh juices and a special smoothie. The First Lady’s youthful appearance has subjected her to plastic surgery allegations over and over again in the past. She addressed those allegations in an interview a few years ago.

“A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face,” Melania broached the topic in an interview with GQ. She went on to deny claims about getting work done to her face. In the same interview, she mentioned that the “healthy life” plays a major factor in her youthful appearance. “I take care of my skin and my body,” she shared.

She also expressed her opinion about plastic surgeries during the conversation. “I’m against Botox, I’m against injections,” she revealed. The former model went on to explain how the injections cause damage to the body and are damaging to your nerves. “It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does, ” she concluded.

If there is something the First Lady seems to be particular about is her diet. In a 2012 interview with Refinery 29, Melania shared the recipe for her special smoothie. “Well, in the morning, every morning, I have a smoothie with a few ingredients and a lot of vitamins in it — it’s very healthy,” she shared.

In February 2013 the 54-year-old took to Facebook to share the smoothie recipe. “Got many requests from you for [the] recipe of my everyday delicious [and] healthy breakfast,” she wrote in the caption.

The smoothie requires fresh produce like spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, and, apple. It also includes orange juice and lemon juice. The smoothie also has fat-free yoghurt, olive oil, flax seeds, omega-3, and vitamin D according to the recipe posted on the platform.

Mrs Trump also mentioned consuming juice and oatmeal every single day. She did not specify what kind of juice she had. According to Inside Edition, the first lady prefers apples and peaches when it comes to fruits. There is a high chance her fresh juice of choice might be apple juice. Apple juice has its own health benefits, it is rich in antioxidants. It is also high in potassium levels which is linked to being good for heart health properties.

Melania Trump also seems to be extremely picky about her dietary choices. The First Lady has previously opened up about a delicacy she would never eat. In her book titled ‘Melania,’ she mentioned how she would never consume “raw fish.”

The First Lady did not even make an exception to the rule while on a visit to Japan. When Melania accompanied her husband Donald Trump on a state visit she “made it known” she wouldn’t be eating raw fish.

Melania mentioned how the staff at the Imperial Palace was “accommodating” and adapted to her taste palette. She described the meal she was served at the Palace as a blend of “flavours and textures.”