Before tariffs and TikTok dominated President Donald Trump’s agenda, the erstwhile businessman was caught up with his third wedding, an event that epitomized extravagance. On January 22, 2005, Donald Trump tied the knot with Melania Trump (Knauss) at Mar-a-Lago, and the occasion rightly remains one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings.

The person behind the wonderful orchestration of the glamorous affair was Preston Bailey, a renowned New York-based wedding planner who recently opened up about her experience regarding the iconic day 20 years ago.

The wedding was a visual spectacle and Mar-a-Lago was transformed into a floral paradise. White roses, gardenias, and hydrangeas adorned every corner as they cascaded from chandeliers and archways while lining the grand dinner tables. At the center of it all was Melania’s iconic John Galliano-designed Dior haute couture gown. The voluminous dress that required over 1,000 hours of labor to create is reportedly worth $187,000!

Bailey recalled how Melania was very much involved in the planning of each detail, down to the towering 9-foot candelabras on the tables, a point of contention with Donald Trump. “Mr. Trump came in and said, ‘Oh my God, let’s take those down.’ But Melania insisted, ‘No, no, no. Let’s leave them.’ Eventually, of course, they stayed,” Bailey shared.

The star-studded guest list featured over 350 celebrities. From media moguls to business elites, the list was gorgeous, with names including Barbara Walters, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Rudy Giuliani, Tony Bennett, Richard Branson, and even Hillary Clinton, Trump’s future 2016 presidential opponent, alongside her husband, Bill. The gathering became a media frenzy.

Talking about the celebration, Bailey described it as a true party atmosphere, unlike some formal weddings that feel stiff or drawn out. “This was party, party, party—so social. Everybody seemed to know each other. There was no downtime,” he said. Even the after-party by the pool abided by Palm Beach’s strict noise restrictions to ensure that everything was well-organized yet lively in the evening.

Bailey praised Melania’s top-notch attention to detail and her role as a gracious hostess. “She was so involved with every detail, making sure everyone was comfortable. She studied the evening carefully to ensure there were no boring moments,” he said.

Melania Trump’s fashion choices also made headlines. Her collaboration with André Leon Talley of Vogue ensured her wedding look would be flawless. Her look made it to the cover of American Vogue. However, that cover remains a singular moment for her. Anna Wintour later opted not to feature Melania during her years as First Lady, a sore point for the Trumps given the magazine’s history of featuring Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

During this interaction, Bailey recalled how each Trump wedding he planned revealed different dynamics. For Melania Trump’s event, “Whatever she wanted, he [Trump] didn’t question. Whenever I submitted a bill, it was immediately approved,” Bailey said.

He even opened up about Ivanka Trump’s wedding in 2009, where Donald declared, “Whatever Ivanka wants, she gets.” Ivanka reached out to Bailey the morning after Jared Kushner proposed. Bailey noted that her wedding was similarly classic and elegant.

Eric Trump’s 2014 nuptials with Lara Trump at Mar-a-Lago, on the other hand, saw a more budget-conscious approach. “Eric was very cautious about costs and spending. That was not the experience I had with Mrs. Trump or Ivanka,” Bailey remarked. Despite the budget awareness, Lara allowed more creative freedom to stick to a classic white theme.

Talking about the “wonderful experience” he had, Bailey mentioned Trump as “a complete gentleman” during the planning process and noted that the event’s grandeur was matched only by its social energy.

The wedding remains a beautiful moment in Trump family lore, a lavish celebration that brought to light Melania’s elegance and provided a glimpse into the dynamics of one of the world’s most talked-about families!