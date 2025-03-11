Barron Trump for President? Americans Debate Over Changing the Constitution to Make This Happen

Donald Trump’s supporters are staying true to their agenda of supporting Barron Trump. Speculation about the teenager contending in the Presidential elections in the future are floating on the Internet. A poll that was conducted recently revealed how many Americans see the youngest Trump kid as a real choice for President.

Barron Trump left quite an impression on people during his appearance at his father’s inauguration ceremony. The teenager was endlessly praised on social media for being “well-raised” and “well-mannered.”

Republicans and Democrats equally praised the teenager, especially for his “classy” gesture towards Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the day. Barron was seen walking up to the two to greet them and shake hands with them. The people on the internet seemed to be in awe of the teenager after the gesture.

“Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it,” one commented. It didn’t take long for the others to jump into the discussion. Trump supporters strongly supported the possibility of Barron being elected as the President someday.

A few netizens even claimed that the teenager was “born to lead.” Things really started picking up when somebody started selling merch supporting Barron’s hypothetical Presidential run. Badged that read, “Barron Trump President 2044” went up on sale soon after the inauguration ceremony.

The only problem with Barron Trump’s hypothetical run, you ask? He would be 22 years old when Donald Trump finishes his second term in office. Given that the minimum age for a Presidential candidate is 35 years old, it would be impossible for him to run for office in the 2028 elections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐛𝐰𝐭𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬_ ☄︎ (@barronwilliamtrump2025)

A recent poll conducted by The Daily Mail revealed that 40% of the Republican poll takers would be okay with making an exception for Barron. 38% of the Republicans opposed the idea strongly. 22% of the poll takers did not choose either one of the options.

However, the general poll with combined votes from democrats and republicans showed a totally different opinion. 42% of the poll takers opposed the idea of changing the constitution. 24% of the respondents seemed to support the idea.

The poll also concluded just how many people want to see Barron lead the country sometime in the future. 49% of the Republicans voted in favor of Barron running for President someday. 13% of the Republicans voted against him as a potential candidate. 15% of the Republicans taking the poll said they were unsure and 22% of Republicans did not have an opinion on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump Official (@barrontrumpog)

When it came to the poll takers in the Democrat class, 59% of the respondents voted against Barron as the President. In the general population vote, 26% of the voters picked Barron as a potential candidate and 38% voted against him.

Regardless of the poll and public opinion, Barron is said to be “well-liked” by people around him. A source told People Magazine that he was even liked by Liberals. The teenager who is a student at NYU is reportedly even “popular with the ladies.”