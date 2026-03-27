Barron Trump Compared To Queen Elizabeth By MSNBC Host Amid Military Draft Push

An MSNBC host argued that Barron Trump was “more spoiled than a princess,” and criticized both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for not enlisting after the September 11 attacks. His remarks sparked a debate with many people weighing in on whether political families should serve in the military.

Lawrence O’Donnell has previously ripped Barron for not serving in his father’s “unconstitutional” war, but this time, he goes a step further. Speaking on his podcast, The Last Word, he added his voice to those calling for Barron to be drafted into Iran military operations.

He began by saying, “After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump…” O’Donnell first drew attention to the fact that Barron is now 20 years old, two years above the 18-year age criteria. He then also casually raises Barron’s supposed “lavish” lifestyle seemingly in contrast to those less privileged.

Lawrence O’Donnell: Barron Trump Could March Into A Recruiting Station Today To Fight In His Father’s War — But He Didn’t “Does Barron Trump know how to drive?” “Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess.” pic.twitter.com/agi4dcsS2o — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) March 26, 2026

O’Donnell then continued, “He could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father’s war. But he didn’t.” he said. After having set up the background for Barron, the MS Now host could deliver the crux of his argument.

“Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War II while her father was king of England,” he said. In one single sentence, O’Donnell drew a sharp comparison between the dedication of a young woman in 1945, against Barron who doesn’t seem to want to enlist.

O’Donnell continued. “Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?” he asked. He then delivered the death blow. “Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England,” he said.

And he didn’t let up, adding that Barron is “more spoiled than the British royal family.”

Queen Elizabeth famously served in World War as a driver and a mechanic. She trained to become proficient at servicing and maintaining heavy army vehicles, including stripping its gearboxes. When she turned 18, Elizabeth insisted that she wanted to do her part in the war, and was rewarded for her dedication by being promoted to Junior Commander before the end of her service.

2. She also served in army as a driver and mechanic. – During World War II, Queen Elizabeth II served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), making her the first female member of the royal family to join the armed forces as a full-time active member. – She trained as a… pic.twitter.com/8SlTALPnsx — Manifest_Lord (@Manifest_Lord) July 30, 2024

Lawrence O’Donnell wasn’t done tearing into the Trump family. He noted that both Don Jr. and Eric did not join the military when wars broke out after September 11th. They were both over 18 years old, but did not make an effort to serve their country. The age of enlistment has recently been raised to 42, so O’Donnell called it a “great day” and urged Eric to be “the first and only brave Trump in history.”

O’Donnell didn’t miss the opportunity to also remind his audience that President Donald Trump dodged the draft to go to Vietnam on five separate occasions. He was eventually given a medical deferment because of bone spurs in his feet.

“Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps,” the host stated. It didn’t stop many netizens from also encouraging them to enlist.

“So now both Eric and Baron are eligible for service! Go for it boys! ” one said. Another pointed out, “Many of the Royal Family have served, and not safe in active combat.” Prince William and Prince Harry have both served in the military. The royals are committed to putting boots on the ground, but whether it’s the same for American political families remains to be seen.