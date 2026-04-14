Barack Obama Uses Hungary’s Democracy Moment to Deliver Forceful Trump Rebuke

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the victory of Hungary’s recent elections by expressing his delight over a victory that was not backed by President Donald Trump. The former president posted on X, highlighting the ‘win for democracy.’

Obama highlighted Peter Magyar’s landslide victory in the Hungarian elections against Viktor Orban. The Trump administration was strongly rooting for Orban, who received a personal boost from Vice President JD Vance. However, despite the support and encouragement, Orban’s 16-year rule as Hungary’s leader came to an end.

The victory of the opposition in Hungary yesterday, like the Polish election in 2023, is a victory for democracy, not just in Europe but around the world. Most of all, it’s a testament to the resilience and determination of the Hungarian people – and a reminder to all of us to… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 13, 2026

In his post, Obama mentioned, “The victory of the opposition in Hungary yesterday, like the Polish election in 2023, is a victory for democracy.” He further claimed that it’s “A reminder to all of us to keep striving for fairness, equality, and the rule of law.”

There have been some highly controversial remarks about the president over the years. Many critics have highlighted all the same things that they claim Trump has allegedly failed at.

Obama and Trump critics have pointed out many instances in which the MAGA leader has reportedly been unfair in. Especially when it comes to equality and following “legal procedures.” Since congratulating the Hungarian victor on X, the post has generated significant engagement.

True! We should keep striving for fairness, equality and the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/Uf7OVJX0VX — Ayo-Abodunrin (@edidiife) April 13, 2026

One netizen wrote, “Hungary chose democracy over authoritarianism. Congratulations to the Hungarian people!” Another mentioned, “The dominoes of the democratic backsliding are finally falling in the right direction.” A third one said, “Really hopeful to see this proof that people’s voices still carry weight when they show up and stay committed.”

A fourth one said, “Any outcome of a fair and open democratic election is a de facto victory for democracy.” A fifth one stated, “The world needs more people like you, Barack…We miss you.” A final one noted, “The victory of opposition in Hungary is a pain to Trump and Elon Musk and is celebrated by many peace-loving people in the world.”

Some users expressed disagreement with Obama’s comments.

A reminder that democracy isn’t a destination, it’s something that has to be protected and renewed constantly. — DrCherry (@DocNurseCherry) April 13, 2026

An individual pointed out, “You only cheer for democracy when your globalist side wins…” Another alleged, “The EU and Soros & friends (essentially the billionaire globalists) rigged the election, this is the opposite of democracy.”

One more asked, “It’s a democracy only when a left-leaning candidate wins, sir?” Similarly, another person said, “Funny how a democratic election is only a victory for democracy when your side wins.” A final one asked, “How is the outcome of victory a democracy? Isn’t the election itself a victory?”

As mentioned earlier, Obama’s post had mixed reactions from both critics and his supporters. Previously, Vance had flown in all the way from the USA to Hungary in an attempt to sway the voters to Orban’s side. In the end, it was Magyar who won the parliamentary elections that were recently held.