Barack Obama Eerily Predicted Trump’s Huge Renovation Plans Long Before He Took Office

Barack Obama predicted what Donald Trump would turn the White House into if he ever took office. The former President’s eerily accurate predictions are coming true years after he said them. Here’s what Obama said that ended up being aligned with Trump’s current renovations.

Trump’s obsession with opulence is no secret to the world. The President is also famously known for his liking of everything gold. Ever since he took office for the second time, the President has taken on several renovation projects in the White House.

His controversial move to put a patio in place of the lawn in the Rose Garden was widely criticized. He also redecorated the Oval Office like many other Presidents who came before him. After Trump took office, several golden artifacts, vases, and appliques have made their way into the room.

Social media users have repeatedly called the Oval Office “tacky” and mocked the 79-year-old’s taste in decor. Looks like Barack Obama had long predicted the current events before they even unfolded.

According to a 2011 report by AL.com, the then-President joked about how the White House would change if Trump ever became President. Who would’ve thought what he said in jest more than a decade ago would end up happening.

“Say what you will about Donald Trump. He will certainly bring change to the whitehouse”

– Barack Obama at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner pic.twitter.com/i0OVUXooMU — actually sadhu (@sadhutheking) October 8, 2025

During the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner, Obama poked fun at Trump and his taste. The former President showed pictures of Trump’s White House, which quite literally had a “Trump” displayed in shiny, glittery letters.

Multiple girls with cocktails were also seen in the visual. The overall idea that Obama had for the real estate tycoon’s makeover had a grand casino vibe to it. Even though the idea of a casino for the White House seems absurd, the idea of grandiosity cannot be put past Trump.

Its proof is the continued renovation of the ballroom that the President has shown keen interest in. In July of this year, the 79-year-old unveiled his plans to construct a grand ballroom in the East Wing of the White House. It remains unclear how much the project is estimated to cost.

The latest updated estimate of the renovation was said to be around $350 million. The recent demolition of the East Wing to build the 900,000 square foot ballroom has caused outrage amongst the public.

The other concern people have expressed over the renovation is the funding. Karoline Leavitt was recently bombarded with a horde of questions about the same by a member of the press during a recent press briefing.

The Press Secretary shared how the full list of donors who have contributed to funding the $300 million ballroom had been released. She also added that Trump himself contributed to the funding from his personal finances.