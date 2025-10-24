Ballroom Priority Backlash — Karoline Leavitt’s 5-Second Clip Sparks Heated Debate Online

Karoline Leavitt saying that the White House ballroom construction is Donald Trump’s “main priority” is garnering a lot of attention. The official House Democrats account posted the 5-second clip, which sparked a debate between both sides. MAGA supporters were quick to call the account out for taking the video out of context to present a false narrative.

The 5-second clip of Leavitt seemingly admitting what Trump’s priorities are has over 72k views now. “At this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the President’s main priority,” the 28-year-old can be heard saying.

The House Democrats’ official account was quick to criticise Trump for his allegedly misplaced priorities. “So, Trump’s MAIN priority is a $300 MILLION ballroom? Not lowering costs. Not saving health care. Not reopening the government. Got it,” the caption alongside the video read.

The post evoked strong reactions from MAGA supporters who pointed out how the clip was misleading without context. “When you have to lie to make a point, that’s just more evidence that y’all are a huge bunch of worthless losers. Context matters,” one user noted.

“She was referring to the ballroom as his main priority—in RENOVATION PROJECTS,” another user emphasized. A third demanded that the account post the “FULL” quote. “Y’all run with a short clip, and you all believe it. Show the entire content,” another added.

So, Trump’s MAIN priority is a $300 MILLION ballroom? Not lowering costs. Not saving health care. Not reopening the government. Got it. pic.twitter.com/6wvM9B3s2M — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) October 23, 2025

One user accused the account of “spreading propaganda” and choosing not to tell the truth. “The question involves renovations at the White House, not economic policy,” another pointed out.

Rightfully so, the outrage was justified considering that the way the video was chosen to be cropped and posted in a way which was misleading. Leavitt’s statement came in response to being asked if Trump planned on taking on another renovation project.

“Is the President looking at any other renovations or projects at the White House?” a reporter was heard asking the Press Secretary during a briefing. To which then she replied, noting that Trump’s “main priority” was the ballroom.

In other news, Leavitt was also grilled about the demolition of the East Wing as well as the funding of the ballroom in question. A member of the press was heard asking her how transparent the Trump administration would be when it comes to releasing the details about the funding of the ballroom.

The 28-year-old was quick to note how the American taxpayers weren’t the ones bearing the cost for the ballroom’s construction. She noted how the full list of donors who have contributed to funding the $300 million ballroom had been released. She also added that Trump himself contributed to the funding from his personal finances.

Leavitt also urged the people to “trust the process” when it comes to the construction of the ballroom. She noted how with any major renovation project, changes were bound to happen. She also promised to maintain “transparency” with the process and guaranteed that the people would be kept informed about the progress.