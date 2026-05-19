A man in Australia has been charged with three counts of murder after the police found the bodies of his wife and two children in their home in Sydney’s south-west. (Image credit: Flickr/ Highway Patrol)

A man in Australia has been charged with the murder of his wife and two kids. The police found the bodies of his 46-year-old wife and two kids, aged 12 and 4, with multiple wounds in their residence in Sydney’s south-west.

The 47-year-old man was arrested after the investigation into the incident. He has been charged with three counts of murder (DV). According to NSW Police, the man called triple zero (000) on himself. The police officers attached to Campbelltown City Police Area reached the residence in Raymond Avenue at 7:50 p.m.

Noticer reported that the man is a Bangladeshi immigrant who had no history of domestic violence. However, it’s reported that he may have been planning the murder for months.

#UPDATE – A man has been charged with domestic violence murder after the bodies of a woman and two children were found with “significant injuries” in a “particularly violent” crime scene in Sydney’s south west. BREAKING NEWS ➡️ https://t.co/vetOhNFyUz Get the news first with… pic.twitter.com/ePuwDdo1fe — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) May 18, 2026

Acting Superintendent Michael Moroney revealed that the three bodies were found in different parts of the house. He added, “I can’t give you specific information regarding how they passed. What I can tell you is that all three persons sustained significant injuries, and it was a particularly violent crime scene.”

He also revealed that there were no firearms found at the scene. So different objects found at the scene “would be of interest in regard to the injuries sustained to those people.” This suggests he may have used household items to commit the murders.

Moreover, the police had no prior knowledge of the man and his family’s domestic violence-related incidents. Moroney assured and stated, “But I can reassure the public that domestic violence is the number one priority for the New South Wales Police and we will continue to prioritise DV offenders.”

The police have sealed the house as an active scene for investigation and spoke to any witnesses of previous incidents and neighbors to know more. Amanda Wasilewski, a neighbor, revealed that she was sitting by the fireplace when the police arrived.

A Bangladeshi father, 47, has been charged with three counts of murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his two autistic sons, 5 and 12, and his wife in their home in Campbelltown, Sydney.https://t.co/hXvR4pCuiA Follow: @NoticerNews pic.twitter.com/RDi3H4UMjP — upside down world (@upside_dow2032) May 19, 2026

She revealed that the family mostly kept to themselves. Besides, she described their children as well-behaved and polite. The man was arrested and taken to the Campbelltown Police Station. The accused’s lawyer, Jawad Hosain, called the incident a “tragic set of circumstances.”

He claimed his client was distressed and had the right to be presumed innocent according to his rights. He said, “At this stage, we don’t wish to comment on the proceedings,” the lawyer said. “My client enjoys his right to the presumption of innocence.” He has not entered a plea deal yet. He was also refused bail and will appear in court on 19 May, 2026.