Bad Bunny Makes An Unexpected Move Following His Super Bowl Success

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show has not only taken America but the international stage by storm, and the 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer has now pulled another move that has again shocked the world. Following his performance, Bad Bunny’s Instagram appears to have been wiped clean of his posts, and the follower count has dropped to zero.

When netizens viewed Bad Bunny’s Instagram profile following his performance, it was wiped clean. Since then, the internet has been blowing up about theories regarding the singer’s decision to do a social media cleansing. There haven’t been any official comments yet from Bad Bunny or his team regarding the move, and therefore, the motive behind it remains unclear.

Under a post on X that mentioned Bad Bunny’s Instagram being wiped clean, several users asked Grok to verify the information. One user commented, “Bad Bunny deleting his Instagram after the Super Bowl is peak ‘reset the timeline’ behaviour. That’s the universal sign for ‘I know I broke the internet.” Another one added, “Bro changed human history.”

BREAKING 🅱️ Bad Bunny has completely WIPED his lnstagram account.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lAQiACkCIX — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 9, 2026

A third user appeared less surprised, commenting, “Nah artists do that thou … he is about to tour Australia they often wipe it other artists do it.” Another user offered a general observation, saying, “And.. he’s famous world wide, not just in America like the whites think.”

One user offered a more insightful comment: “Clearing the feed is marketing 101. Either a rebrand, a drop, or a PR reset. Wake me up when there’s an announcement, not an empty grid.” Another user echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Yea but Most artists do when they are releasing new projects or working on something.”

While a number of comments speculated about the reason behind Bad Bunny’s move and even asked Grok whether there was a hack on the artist’s account, another section of the internet cooked up humiliating remarks. One user said, “He acquired the anger of millions of Americans, make these clowns understand. THIS IS AMERICA! not for Illegals!” Another added, “I wish this meant he was going away, but he has done this a couple times in the past.”

One user took it a step further, commenting, “I had a dream ICE rappelled from helicopters and deported Bad Bunny, did that happen?” Several other comments echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the common MAGA claim that Bad Bunny, being a Puerto Rican artist, is not a true American.

These views have been echoed by President Donald Trump himself, who has previously spoken about his dislike for Bad Bunny, a singer who has openly criticized him. While the president did not attend the Super Bowl this time, he slammed Bad Bunny’s performance on Truth Social, calling the show “Absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence!”

🚨 President Trump on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance: “Absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence!” pic.twitter.com/DJfWHreOnQ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) February 9, 2026

He also took issue with the singer singing in Spanish and added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.” He also seemed to be furious with the dance as he said that it was “disgusting.”

While Trump and the MAGA base continue to have a meltdown over Bad Bunny, the singer made history by delivering a full Spanish language Super Bowl halftime show. Bad Bunny’s performance was marked with messages like “Together, we are America” and “The only thing more powerful than hate is love”, lines which carry a greater significance now, given the current socio-political situation in America.

Now, with a clean Instagram grid, both fans and haters of Bad Bunny are awaiting for the next major update that the singer has to share.