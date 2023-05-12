Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spotted Sunbathing Together on Puerto Rico Beach

International music sensation Bad Bunny and supermodel Kendall Jenner have set tongues wagging with their recent appearance on a Puerto Rican beach. Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, they were caught spending some quality time together, adding more fuel to the rumor mill.

Following a savage one-on-one match with WWE star Damian Priest during the Backlash event on Saturday, rapper Bad Bunny was spotted with Kendall Jenner in Puerto Rico. The new couple hit the beach together a few days after the match, where things took an exciting turn, as per The U.S. Sun.

Nuestras sospechas eran ciertas Kendall y Bad Bunny están de vacaciones juntos ✨ pic.twitter.com/A4buVeEN7t — Cinthia Contreras (@Cinthia87414615) May 11, 2023

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter who has become well-known for his distinct style of reggaeton music. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, is a famous American model, television personality, and social media influencer. She is best known for her appearance on the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her successful modeling career.

The two were first spotted together in February, when they were seen after leaving a restaurant in LA, as per Daily Mail. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, leading many people to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Jenner also took to Instagram to share some snapshots of herself soaking up the sun in a tiny black bikini, which exposed her derrière covered in white sand.

Their recent trip to Puerto Rico has only fueled the rumors even further. The two were seen lounging on the beach, soaking up the sun, and enjoying each other's company. They were also spotted out and about in Puerto Rico, going out to eat, dancing, and spending time with friends.

Despite the numerous sightings, neither Bunny nor Jenner have confirmed or denied the rumors about their relationship. This has only added to the mystery surrounding them and has kept people guessing about what's really going on between them.

kendall and bad bunny today 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/hMpq8Gj9i2 — 🔮 (@kennytheraffie) May 11, 2023

According to an exclusive source who spoke with US Weekly in March, Jenner and Bunny are not officially in a relationship, but they are spending time together regularly and getting to know each other better. According to the same source, following her split with Devin Booker - whom she dated on and off for two years before their breakup was confirmed by US Weekly in November 2022 - the Hulu personality was not actively pursuing a new relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

The news of this possible new relationship has been met with mixed reactions from fans and the media. Some people are excited about the possibility of the two being together, while others are more skeptical. Some have even criticized the pairing, questioning whether or not they are a good match.