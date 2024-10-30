‘Awkward’ Kate Middleton Wanted to ‘Move On’ When a Particular Topic Came Up During Her 2010 Interview

Kate Middleton's first-ever joint interview with her husband Prince William had an awkward moment, and that was discussed by a body language expert who claimed that Catherine was not comfortable discussing her family on air. According to Express UK, Judi James, the aforementioned expert, said that Kate was 'nervous' in front of the interviewer Tom Bradby. "We can see there are signs of tension from Kate. Kate’s family is mentioned and this seems to make her more nervous than actually speaking about the royals," James added.

In the interview, the Duchess of Cambridge called her family a 'close-knit' one as she expressed her desire for a 'happy family' with William as well. This was followed by a personal question about how the Duke of Cambridge planned his proposal to Kate. William shared that he was rooting to ask his father-in-law for the hand of his daughter. But the fact that her dad couldn't 'really say no' led William to pop the question to her directly. The confession by William on live television made her a 'little awkward' during the interview.

ON THIS DAY IN 2010, love was in the British air as Prince William and Kate Middleton announce their engagement. The Prince popped the question weeks prior during a private holiday in Kenya with an oval sapphire surrounded by diamonds that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

Commenting on this instance, James shared, "We can see her swallow. She sucks her lips in and that usually is a sign of a lack of desire to talk at that particular point, maybe feeling a little bit awkward, maybe even a little bit anxious." After the question, Kate tapped her finger, which also did not go unnoticed by the body language expert. "We begin to see a finger tap. A finger tap usually means a little bit of impatience and ‘I’d probably prefer you to move on from this particular subject,’" James added. Another body language expert, Mike Carter, mentioned how during the 2010 interview, the future British Queen appeared 'very cautious.' According to Mirror, he noted that the princess licked her lips, which is a telling sign of anxiety.

"It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law" - King Charles III



— King Charles III ❤️#PrincessCatherine #KingCharlesIII#PrincessofWales #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/zWjHOA2HGO — The Prince (@freedom_007__) September 20, 2024

Recently, the princess faced the wrath of tragedies after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. In her recent public appearance, James pointed out a change in the princess' regular demeanor. James claimed that the royal pair had their "heads cocked at the same angle to listen and hands clasped over their knees. Even their outfits are matching," hinting at a dependent behavior. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 43-year-old princess mirrored her husband during her visit to the community center in Southport. The event was organized to discuss mental health after a mass stabbing incident that occurred in July.

This was Kate's first appearance in public after completing her cancer treatment in September 2024. After finishing her preventive chemotherapy, the royal princess shared on her Instagram handle that she will be back with force to fulfill her royal duties: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."