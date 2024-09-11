Prince William Unable to Hide His 'Discomfort' in Kate's New Video, Claims Body Language Expert

The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been perhaps going through their lives toughest period. With the Princess of Wales' ongoing cancer treatment, the family is braving the storm with patience and courage. However, according to a body language expert, the seemingly happy family visuals in the Princess's recent video, couldn't hide the cracks in their relationship.

On Monday, September 9, their official account on X (formerly Twitter), posted a clip of the family showing a united front. They looked joyful during an outing amongst nature. The footage, captured by filmmaker, Will Warr, also featured the couple's three children— Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—enjoying a picnic, a run alongside a beach, and a trek in the woods with their parents.

In the video, Middleton narrates her journey to becoming cancer-free and finishing her chemotherapy. She states, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

She added, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long...This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life...William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time."

However, despite the thoughtful filming of the same, a celebrity love coach, Nicole Moore, told Nicki Swift the seemingly affectionate couple is hiding a few cracks. "During several parts of the video, when Kate was sitting next to William or walking next to him, she looked over at him, seeking his eyes, almost as if looking for reassurance or connection. Nearly every time the couple was seated or when they were walking hand in hand, Kate looked over to William, a key indicator that she loves connecting with him and perhaps sees him as a source of comfort."

Although Moore says William provided comfort to his wife, there were some moments of disconnect. She highlighted, "His eyes appear to give away some underlying discomfort. While Kate has [her] eyes closed, fully leaning into the closeness of the moment, William's eyes dart upward and outward several times as if he's somewhat uncomfortable underneath it all and perhaps looking for [an] escape."

She noted that while William must definitely be ready to be present for Middleton physically, a part of him must be overwhelmed. Contrary to what people assume, the health scare of Middleton has only brought the couple closer. A source told Us Weekly, "They are each other's confidants, providing emotional support." They added that in these testing months, "William's been a constant source of strength."