Award-Winning Chef Charged With Beating Wife to Death, Admits ‘Intentional’ Attack

An award-winning chef from the University of Massachusetts has been charged with murder after beating his wife to death. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the 36-year-old chef, Jeffrey MacDonald, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of assault and battery on a police officer. MacDonald and his wife both worked at UMass.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when police responded to a reported emergency. When the officers arrived, they found his wife’s body lying on the ground, with injuries consistent with “a violent assault.” MacDonald was in a flurry and proceeded to throw objects at the police, which even hit one of the officers.

🤬&😖A UMass Amherst chef Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, of Wilbraham, Mass., has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife at the Hotel UMass. Authorities allege he admitted to beating her with intent to kill; he pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. pic.twitter.com/PsGt1ZZmKI — Sumner (@renmusb1) April 24, 2026

According to Law&Crime, MacDonald admitted to “intentionally beating” his wife to death . An affidavit obtained by the publication states that MacDonald used “his hands, feet, as well as a variety of other blunt objects,” to kill his wife. As of writing, it’s unclear what led to the assault and his wife’s death.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, after which MacDonald appeared in court on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty to the count of murder and one count of assault and battery on a police officer. The judge ordered the award-winning chef to be held without bail, with the next court date scheduled for May 12. The judge has also ordered MacDonald to undergo a competency evaluation to determine he is fit to stand trial.

Accused killer Jeff MacDonald of Wilbraham is held without bail charged with beating his wife to death in a hotel room on the UMass Amherst campus last night…both were university employees…homicide rattling kids on campus… Chancellor calling the murder heartbreaking #7News pic.twitter.com/wMfSTgDmIM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 23, 2026

According to a previous report, MacDonald’s wife had urged a judge in September 2024 to award her sole custody of the couple’s children. She alleged that MacDonald has been “physically and emotionally abusive” to children. “Children have been reporting verbal abuse from their father (yelling, being called names, swearing), witnessing demeaning verbal abuse between father and stepmother, and yesterday reported physical abuse,” the filing revealed.

A year after the wife’s plea, MacDonald was awarded the title of Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation. MacDonald called the achievement “an incredible milestone,” stating, “I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues at UMass Dining and the inspiring culinary community that I’m fortunate to be part of.”

As of writing, the case is still under active investigation, with the official cause of death has not yet been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes issued a message to the campus community, calling the violent incident “heartbreaking and deeply unsettling.”

“Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” the chancellor wrote. “As we shared last night, there is no ongoing threat to our campus or the community. I also recognize that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”