Woman Shows Chilling Conduct at Trial While Admitting Guilt in Father’s Murder

TW: The article mentions instances of violence that may be disturbing for some readers.

Alyssa Bradburn, a 33-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison after being found guilty of the premeditated murder of her father, Timothy Bradburn, in June 2024. She was charged with first-degree murder involving a firearm.

According to People Magazine, prosecutors said she planned the killing for three weeks and wrote about it in a journal. After shooting her father, Bradburn called 911 immediately, admitted what she did, and calmly told the operator where his body was inside their Northwest Spokane home.

“Bradburn said she began planning to kill her father about three weeks prior and began journaling about it four days prior,” a press release cited by the outlet said.

The 33-year-old woman said she shot her father as he walked in the front door after returning from a trip to Hawaii. Alyssa Bradburn later told police she would wait outside for them to arrive.

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Alyssa Bradburn caused no trouble and confessed to her father’s murder as soon as police arrived. She reportedly shot Timothy Bradburn three times—once in the chest and twice in the head to ensure he was dead.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Bradburn wore safety glasses and earplugs during the attack and secured her dogs in another room to keep them safe.

During the trial, the accused’s conduct raised eyebrows. Prosecutors noted her unusual behavior, describing how she often appeared emotionless and even smiled, calling the experience “enjoyable.”

“I killed Tim Bradburn, and I am guilty,” she smiled and told the judge. “I’m not afraid anymore. I’m OK with going to prison for however long,” she added.

Although the motive for the killing has not been detailed, she initially claimed self-defense, alleging her father abused her and her dogs. She later withdrew those claims. Her defense argued she had mental health issues.

“I think the term is neurodivergent…she is mentally ill your honor,” said Brian Raymon, Bradburn’s defense attorney. However, Spokane County Judge Julie McKay sternly dismissed the request and said mental illness is not an excuse to reduce the sentence, especially after a heinous crime.

The judge sentenced Alyssa Bradburn to 340 months in prison (280 months plus 60 months). She acknowledged the family’s state of mind and said no jail time, torture, or appeal would bring back Timothy Bradburn.

The Press release further stated, “The State argued that Bradburn’s premeditated murder against a close family member was not an impulsive act but a deliberate decision to kill, adding that Bradburn exhibited an extreme and elaborate degree of planning in carrying out the killing.”

Judge Julie McKay also noted after witnessing Bradburn’s conduct and claimed, “It felt a bit to this court, as if Ms. Bradburn felt like she was on stage, and we were all just being performed for,” during the hearing.

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Furthermore, during the sentencing, Alyssa Bradburn’s brother, Trace Bradburn, expressed his grief and dismissed allegations of abuse by his deceased father. He praised him and said he was a kind and caring man who never harmed or wished anyone ill.

“My dad was an amazing man, and he never did anything to hurt anybody,” Trace Bradburn told KREM2. “Whether that’s physical, sexual, he would never have done that. Anyone who knows my father, my family, would attest to that…so that, it just breaks my heart.”