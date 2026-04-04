Authorities Arrest Child After Shocking Bullying Incident Turns Fatal

Twelve-year-old Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa died after being hit in the head by a metal water bottle during a hallway fight at Reseda Charter High School on Feb. 17, 2026. She collapsed days later, underwent emergency brain surgery, and passed away on Feb. 25. On April 2, 2026, Los Angeles police announced they had arrested a juvenile on suspicion of murder in connection with her death.

Khimberly Zavaleta, 12, was in a school hallway after class when another student allegedly struck her in the head with a heavy metal water bottle during an altercation at Reseda Charter High School. Family members said Khimberly had stepped in to defend her older sister from a group of students they described as bullies.

She was taken to Valley Presbyterian Hospital, treated, where she was treated and released that day.

Three days later, Khimberly collapsed at home. Doctors later determined she had suffered a serious brain hemorrhage that family members said was linked to the blow to her head.

She was airlifted to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

The victim’s mother said her daughter died after a bully attacked her in a school hallway. https://t.co/VBAtBYloFB pic.twitter.com/bdxC3ZB9zX — KTLA (@KTLA) April 3, 2026

In the early morning hours, Khimberly died from her injuries. Her heart “gave out” around 3:30 a.m., according to her relatives, ending the life of the “baby of our family,” as per the fundraising page. Family, friends, and classmates have since mourned her loss with a memorial outside the school and vigils for “Khimby,” as she was affectionately called.

On March 11, Khimberly’s family filed a formal government claim (the first step toward a lawsuit) against the Los Angeles Unified School District. The claim alleges school officials failed to respond to weeks of warnings about bullying targeting Khimberly and her sister.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced a juvenile had been arrested on suspicion of murder in Khimberly’s death. The suspect’s name, age, and gender were not released, as required under California law for juvenile cases.

“My daughter was there, they tore her clothes, they gave her CPR,” Elma told ABC7, recalling the moment Khimberly collapsed. “I was very scared… I had this hope that she would get up.”

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the case. Police are treating the case as a homicide but have released few details, citing confidentiality in juvenile cases. Under California law, the name and other information about a child suspect are kept secret.

Khimberly’s family has hired attorney Robert Glassman of Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP to represent them. Glassman said the fight was “not an isolated incident — it was the foreseeable result of repeated bullying,” and that the school should have stepped in sooner. “This arrest is an important step toward accountability, but it does not answer the larger question of how this was allowed to happen,” Glassman said in a statement.

God Protect and Save the Children!!! Bullying needs to STOP!!! Child arrested after horrific bullying attack left schoolgirl, 12, dead A child has been arrested in connection with the death of 12-year-old girl who was struck by a metal water https://t.co/bq5NbxdHZb — Williams Kris (@kris_willi28289) April 3, 2026

He and co-counsel argue that school officials knew the sisters were being targeted but failed to protect them. The formal claim filed on March 11 notes that months of bullying were reported to school administrators, yet “no meaningful action was taken.” The district formally denied the claim on March 18 — a standard move that gives the family six months to sue in civil court.

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued condolences and said it was cooperating with police. In media statements, LAUSD said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and stressed it does not comment on ongoing litigation. The family contends that stronger measures should have been in place to keep students safe.