Mom Allegedly Kidnapped Her Autistic Son’s 11-Year-Old Bully, Held Him Hostage and Threatened Him

Shannon Tufuga from Utah’s Provo took her maternal instinct to a whole new level when she allegedly kidnapped her autistic son’s 11-year-old bully and kept him at her home. Not only did she confront the child and drive him to her home without his parents’ knowledge, but she also allegedly refused to let him go until he apologized. The 40-year-old mother is now facing kidnapping charges and aggravated child abuse charges, according to KSL.com. The 4th District Court filed charges against Tufuga on Monday.

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Although the charges are typically first-degree felonies, the Utah County Attorney’s Office said they were reduced to second-degree felonies ‘in the interests of justice.’

According to charging documents, on September 17, 2025, Tufuga was “driving around looking” for her son’s bully. After she spotted him riding his bicycle around his neighborhood in Orem, she confronted him about harassing her son.

A Provo woman accused of taking an 11-year-old boy to her home to make him apologize for bullying her son is now facing a felony child kidnapping charge.https://t.co/XlkWU0bmn7 — KSL.com – Utah Breaking News (@KSLcom) March 23, 2026

​However, Shannon Tufuga did not stop there. Tufuga then allegedly took him to her car and drove him to her home in Provo, Utah, without informing the boy’s parents. She then allegedly forced him to apologize. Even after the boy apologized, Tufuga refused to release him.

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Charging documents state that she threatened him with violence. Tufuga “threatened to have her husband beat up (the boy) and said that (he) was lucky she did not run over (his) bike.”

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The documents suggest, “She stopped her vehicle in front of (the boy’s) bike and made (him) get into her vehicle. (Tufuga) transported (the boy) to her home in Provo, without (the boy’s) parents’ knowledge or permission, to have (the boy) apologize to her child.”

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Utah mom accused of kidnapping autistic son’s 11-year-old bully until he apologized https://t.co/WNHiZoptZw pic.twitter.com/KnuljuCZq7 — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2026

After the long, grueling interrogation, she finally drove him to his home. The incident reportedly caused the child significant emotional distress and disrupted his daily routine. According to the documents, the child is facing “serious emotional distress.” He now reportedly “has high anxiety and has had to alter his daily routines significantly.”

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Tufuga is not currently in custody. However, a summons has been issued for her to appear at future court hearings.

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Social media is divided after Tufuga’s story made headlines. While one section of the internet believes that she is a hero for stepping up for her son and putting an end to the bullying, others strongly condemn her, saying it is never the right way to teach empathy, and the 11-year-old child will carry this trauma for a long time. However, the majority admit that from a mother’s perspective, it is a “moral dilemma.”