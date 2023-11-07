In the midst of the ongoing civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization, Eric Trump found himself at the center of controversy yet again for his comments outside the courtroom. A criminal defense attorney, Randy Zelin, took issue with Eric's statements and accused him of disrespecting the justice system by 'taking a dump' on it. Zelin's scathing remarks highlight the tensions surrounding the NY fraud trial, which could potentially reshape the Trump family's financial fortunes and their future in New York.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Campaign ‘Beckoned’ Ron DeSantis and Other GOP Candidates to Get Out of the Way

The lawsuit, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that the Trump family engaged in a fraudulent scheme that spanned a decade for business gains. They are accused of using fraudulent valuations and misrepresentations to inflate Donald Trump's net worth in an attempt to secure more favorable loan terms, as per ABC News. The trial has been making headlines as it delves into the family's financial practices from 2011 to 2021.

SEE IT: Letitia James could not contain her joy in court this morning during Eric Trump's testimony. WATCH pic.twitter.com/my5MpYl1dX — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 3, 2023

Last month, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Donald Trump, his adult sons Eric and Don Jr., their businesses, and executives had committed fraud. The court is now set to address six additional accusations, including charges of falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and conspiracy. More importantly, this case is being heard by a judge, as the Trump legal team opted not to go for a jury trial. The outcome could potentially result in the former President losing some of his iconic properties and being prohibited from conducting business in New York, according to Newsweek.

In the NYAG’s Trump Org business fraud case, Eric Trump pleaded the Fifth more than 500 times, and his daddy pleaded more than 400 times. pic.twitter.com/7u9FAJiVaS — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 3, 2023

Also Read: Eric Trump Rants About Potholes and Killers Outside the Courthouse After His Trial

The tension surrounding the trial escalated when Eric Trump testified last Friday, during which he openly criticized the proceedings as a 'charade' and confidently asserted his family's innocence, as per Fox News. He stated, "We're going to win it because we haven't done a damn thing wrong." These comments, made outside the courtroom, drew the ire of Zelin, a prominent New York City-based trial attorney known for his appearances on Newsmax, a right-wing news channel.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hiroko Masuike-Pool

Also Read: New Poll Reveals How Donald Trump Snagged a Substantial Lead Over Joe Biden in Five States

In response to Eric's comments, Zelin did not mince words when he said, "If you're so sure that you're going to win, if you haven't done a damn thing wrong, then do it in the courtroom. This abject lack of respect that people have for our system of justice, for our judges, for our prosecutors, for our quasi-prosecutors. Shut your mouth, keep it out of the media, show a little bit of respect, particularly if you're a last name you want to be attached to, being the most powerful person in the world. Do it in the courtroom, and stop taking a dump over the system that you want to preside over."

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump arrive in court in real estate fraud case. pic.twitter.com/f0gcVZTWzm — WittyWizard (@WittyWizard_1) November 3, 2023

Newsmax host Michael Grimm challenged Zelin's critique, suggesting that Attorney General James was equally responsible for initiating the case. Zelin, however, emphasized that individuals like Eric Trump must rise above the fray and trust the voters to hold their elected officials accountable. The lawyer and legal expert implied that letting the legal process run its course and avoiding public condemnation would be the more prudent path.

More from Inquisitr

If Trump Is Elected President Again, He Plans to Utilize the Military to Suppress His Opponents

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Pushes US for More Aid, Claims Donald Trump "Can't Manage This War" in Ukraine