Assaulter of NYPD Gets To Walk Away With Minimal Punishment After Attacking Officers With Snowballs

The infamous New York blizzard was dangerous, dumping heavy snow across the city. Officials imposed a travel ban, but that did not stop some residents from venturing out to enjoy the snow.

Not everyone kept their behavior harmless, however, as some made the NYPD their unlikely targets. Officers were attacked repeatedly and were forced to retreat to safety.

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the assaults faced few consequences. Despite being arrested for assault, his charges were later dropped.

NYC: Snowballs fly at NYPD officers as they pull back from Washington Square Park. Police had responded after several people climbed onto a nearby building during a massive snowball fight.

Multiple videos have circulated of the attack, showing a group of people pelting officers and the officers retreating. Two officers were hospitalized after sustaining injuries to their faces and necks.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch strongly condemned the incident on X, writing, “The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops. I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter.”

Police arrested Gusmane Coulibaly, an aspiring influencer, for assaulting police officers, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct. However, at Thursday’s hearing, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to press the assault charges.

The other two charges were also downgraded. Victoria Notaro, an assistant district attorney in Manhattan, said it would have been difficult to prove “that the injury was obtained directly from the defendant.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani dismissed the incident as children playing.

He wrote on X, “I’ve seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park. Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving. Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me.”

Later, when asked for comment by reporters, Mamdani said, “I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids in a snowball fight.”

After years of Mamdani and the Democrats pushing "defund the police," slashing units, and vilifying cops, they fostered a culture of hatred…

Mamdani’s point of view might have something to do with his history of not liking the police.

Governor Kathy Hochul slammed him on this, “Our NYPD officers put themselves on the line to protect us every day…It is never acceptable to throw anything at a police officer, full stop.”

Coulibaly’s lawyers leaned into Mamdani’s views to portray their client as a 22-year-old not having any idea about their intent. However, the New York Post asserted that Coulibaly was actually 27.

Coulibaly has managed to get supervised release, despite being ruled he “showed a complete lack of judgment,” according to The Daily Mail UK.