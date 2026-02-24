Zohran Mamdani Slammed After Mob Attacks NYPD Officers With Snowballs

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was slammed after a mob attacked NYPD officers with snowballs right after the blizzard. Several videos showing the police being attacked have gone viral, with agitators repeatedly taking hits with huge chunks of snow at the officers.

This happened during the massive snowball fight in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park. So a snow fight was foreseen, but former Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a moment to slam Mamdani for being anti-police and people following the same agenda.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, “This is disgraceful. But with a mayor who has a history of calling the police ‘racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,’ he set the tone. Words have consequences. We are seeing that in the growing disrespect for law enforcement, just as we’ve seen it in the rise in antisemitism. Real leaders understand that. This mayor does not.”

This is disgraceful. But with a mayor who has a history of calling the police “racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,” he set the tone. Words have consequences. We are seeing that in the growing disrespect for law enforcement — just as we’ve seen it in the rise in antisemitism.… https://t.co/jCGZiK46kI — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) February 24, 2026

Many responded defensively with different videos. One X user commented under Cuomo’s post, “Throwing snowballs is anti-Semitic now?” Another user commented, “Sir, this is a snowball fight. The chances of a police officer being injured are slim to none. I’m sorry that New Yorkers preferred Mamdani over you. Maybe run a better campaign and be less corrupt?”

A third user posted a video of the snowball fight with a different perspective, captioning the wholesome moment, “This snowball fight at the Washington Square Park will heal your inner child.”

One confused netizen asked, “Why are they doing that?” Another one added, “Can we get some context for the video? Well, to be fair, if you walk into a snowballing event in Washington Square Park. What did you expect was going to happen? Lol.”

Former Mayor Eric Adams also went after Mamdani for setting a ‘terrible example’ for citizens since he keeps bashing the police. He stated, “Watching officers get pelted with snow while they are out in brutal weather protecting this city should make every New Yorker furious.”

Zohran Mamdani reveals poor snow shoveling form as he strains his back in photo opportunity https://t.co/KoPc6uolQx pic.twitter.com/ZKls5iLFkY — New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2026

He further said, “It is disgusting behavior. And the politicians who constantly bash the police and refuse to have their backs are setting a terrible example. Leadership matters. Tone matters.” Meanwhile, Mamdani was also slammed for the snow and trash-covered sidewalks in the city, suggesting he doesn’t care.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the incident “unacceptable and outrageous,” and the police will be investigating those involved and pursuing assault charges. The NYPD officers were forced to get into their vehicles to protect themselves from being attacked.

Scott Munro, the president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, also chimed in, “It was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers.” So far, Mamdani has not commented.